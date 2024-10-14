‘Our Little Secret’ Third Lindsay Lohan Netflix Movie: November 2024 Release & What We Know

Netflix News and Previews

Lindsay Lohan is coming back for a third movie on Netflix. Details have now been released about Our Little Secret, which began production in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 22nd and wrapped on February 29th. Here’s everything you need to know.

Director Stephen Herek is behind the Netflix project, which serves as his third major movie for Netflix, following Afterlife of the Party in 2021 and, more recently, Dog Gone, starring Rob Lowe. The director is also known for Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Critters.

Hailey DeDominicis is the writer behind the project, serving as her first major Hollywood project.

Mike Elliott and Lisa Gooding produced the movie with Joseph P. Genier as executive producer.

The serves as Lohan’s third movie for Netflix and the second as part of a two-picture deal that was struck in March 2022. The first movie starring Lohan, representing her major return to acting, was Falling for Christmas, launched in 2022 and went on to spend six weeks in the top 10s following its release and more recently popped up in the top 10s between November 19th and November 26th in 2023. Her second movie for Netflix is Irish Wish, which is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on March 15th. Lohan stars alongside Ed Speleers.

This project was previously being developed under the name of Merry Ex-Mas with Netflix officially confirming the title on January 22nd, 2024.

When is the release date for Our Little Secret Netflix?

Netflix has already confirmed that Our Little Secret will be released on Netflix on November 27th, 2024.

What’s Our Little Secret on Netflix about?

Our Little Secret Logo Jpg

Logo for Our Little Secret on Netflix

Netflix’s short logline for the project is as follows:

“Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.”

We’ve also got access to an extended logline, further fleshing out what we can expect:

“Avery (Lohan) and Logan haven’t spoken in the 10 years since they broke up. As Christmas approaches, they discover their new partners are siblings, and both of them have been invited to stay with the family for the holidays. Avery proposes they keep their past a secret to avoid any awkward confrontations, but hiding the truth turns out to be more difficult than it seems – and spending time together reignites old sparks.”

Our Little Secret Netflix Cast Christmas Movie

Caption/Description: Our Little Secret. (L-R) Jon Rudnitsky as Cameron, Lindsay Lohan as Avery, Katie Baker as Cassie and Ian Harding as Logan in Our Little Secret. Cr. Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix © 2024

Who’s starring in Our Little Secret for Netflix?

Cast Grid For Netflix Movie Our Little Secret Jpg

Cast grid for Netflix’s Our Little Secret – Pictures: Getty Images / Agents

A big ensemble cast with plenty of recognizable faces and names has been assembled for the new Netflix movie with those including:

  • Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls, The Parent Trap) will play Avery
  • Kristin Chenoweth (Wicked – Broadway, Glee)
  • Ian Harding (Pretty Little Liars, Ford v Ferrari) will play Logan
  • Jon Rudnitsky (Saturday Night Live, Home Again)
  • Chris Parnell (Saturday Night Live, Archer)
  • Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, Mean Girls)
  • Dan Bucatinsky (Scandal, The Comeback)
  • Henry Czerny (Revenge, Clear and Present Danger)
  • Katie Baker
  • Ash Santos (American Horror Story, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
  • Jake Brennan (Ricky, Nicky, Dicky & Dawn, Dark Skies)
  • Brian Unger (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Daily Show)
Ols 20240222 08774 R2

Our Little Secret. (L-R) Dan Bucatinsky as Leonard, Jake Brennan as Callum and Kristin Chenoweth as Erica in Our Little Secret. Cr. Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix © 2024

We can confirm that Bobbie Eakes (The Bold and the Beautiful) will appear as Cheryl and Judy Reyes (Devious Maids, Scrubs), have also been cast in the movie.

Our Little Secret Netflix Parents Christmas Movie

Caption/Description: Our Little Secret. (L-R) Tim Meadows as Stan and Judy Reyes as Margaret in Our Little Secret. Cr. Bob Mahoney/Netflix © 2024

When is production taking place on Our Little Secret?

Filming on the film began in Atlanta in late January and was originally due to run through to February 19th, 2024. Production did take a little longer than first anticipated, with filming confirmed to have wrapped on February 29th, 2024.

Are you looking forward to another Linsday Lohan movie on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

