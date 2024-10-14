Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn Movie ‘Daddio’ Sets Netflix Premiere

Netflix will release the little-known drama Daddio in the United States starting on October 26th, 2024, via its first window output deal with Sony Pictures. The film features Dakota Johnson and Sean Penn.

First premiering at the Telluride Film Festival before getting snapped up by Sony Pictures Classics, the film was released theatrically earlier this year, although you’d be forgiven for it slipping under your radar as it didn’t do gangbusters at the box office despite very positive reviews across the board. The movie is the second Dakota Johnson movie of the year released under the Sony banner, following Madame Web, which hit Netflix recently and did surprisingly well, especially given the less-than-stellar reviews for that title.

Written, produced, and directed by Christy Hall, the small-budget movie features a young woman entering a cab from the airport and having a long, deep, and meaningful conversation with the driver while in transit to her home in Manhattan.

Among the positive reviews for the movie (which is listed on RottenTomatoes as Certified Fresh), the majority praised Penn and Johnson’s performances. Jonathan Sim for ComingSoon said, “Daddio is a touching, well-paced drama that isn’t quite as flawless as it could be, but is an exceptional piece of work from Hall.”

As mentioned, Netflix is getting the film through its distribution deal with Sony, struck back in 2021, which has seen their main films through Sony Pictures and subsidiaries like Sony Pictures Classics come to the streaming platform in what’s known as the first window. Other movies from SPC to Netflix include The Miracle Club, Freud’s Last Session, and The Teachers’ Lounge.

Netflix will be the streaming home for the movie for 18 months before it departs in mid-2026, and it’ll then stream on Hulu (and possibly even Disney+).

Are you looking forward to checking out Daddio on Netflix? Let us know down below and you can keep up with all the new October 2024 additions coming up in the United States separately here.