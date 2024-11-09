‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 2 Hit With Audio Issues (No Sound) Following Release

Outer Banks just released its explosive final batch of episodes for the fourth, and we now know it’s the penultimate season on Netflix. However, unlike most Netflix releases, which go without a hitch, audio issues are plaguing the most recent episode drop.

Numerous Reddit threads and posts on other social media suggest the show is playing normally, but there’s no audio beyond the Netflix TUDUM intro. Only episodes eight through ten appear to be impacted at present. Others report that the audio is delayed entirely. The issue also seems global, with users in Italy, Argentina, the United States, etc.

One Reddit user writes, “Episodes 8, 9, and 10 have major audio issues. After the Netflix “da dum” at the beginning of the episode, there is a second one, and that is followed by there being no audio on the actual show.” The user says they’ve tried troubleshooting traditionally (turning their TV off and on again, to no avail. They mentioned that the issue had only popped up today and wasn’t there when they watched it yesterday.

We spoke to a Netflix support representative who said, “Thanks for reporting this issue to us! We’re currently aware of the situation and are working to resolve this as quickly as possible!”

We asked for a time frame for a fix, but they were unable to provide any specifics. “Unfortunately, we don’t have a time frame,” a support representative told us, adding, “But as the issue is an ongoing issue, it will be resolved as soon as possible.”

As always, you can report any issues with visual and audio problems to Netflix using the TV app or through the account section on the Netflix website.

More to come when we get it…