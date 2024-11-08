‘Meteor Garden’, ‘Voltron’ And 28 Other Originals Leaving Netflix in December

December is just around the corner, and a fair few Netflix Originals will depart, primarily as Netflix shuts down its interactive special library. That’s in addition to other Netflix Originals like Voltron: Legendary Defender and Meteor Garden leaving throughout the month.

Going forward, we’ll be able to list Netflix Originals departing much faster as we’ve been working on some new stuff behind the scenes to help on this front. To that end, we published last week a look at the 90+ Netflix Originals currently scheduled to leave the streamer throughout 2025.

20 Interactive Specials Leaving on December 1st

As we reported earlier in the week, Netflix is going to yank 20 of its interactive specials (2 had already left before December, with only four set to remain following this purge) as it continues to move away from the interactive format that was first debuted over seven years ago. DreamWorks titles are once again the biggest losers here, with specials for Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous among the titles to go. The WWE special Escape the Undertaker is also one of the headscratchers among the titles, and there are some fantastic original animated titles also facing the chop and almost certainly going to be condemned to lost media oblivion.

The full list of titles leaving Netflix on December 1st is as follows:

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (2017)

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout (2018)

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (2020)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (2020)

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal (2020)

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020)

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (2021)

Escape The Undertaker (2021)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021)

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021)

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure (2022)

Barbie Epic Road Trip (2022)

Cat Burglar (2022)

Trivia Quest (2022)

Triviaverse (2022)

Choose Love (2023)

You vs. Wild: Out Cold (2021)

We Lost Our Human (2023)

Meteor Garden

Leaving Netflix on December 1st Globally

All 49 episodes of the Chinese romantic comedy series will leave Netflix over six years after it was initially added to the streamer globally on July 13th, 2018. I’m surprised to see quite a few people from all around the world noticing this series leaving the streamer and re-binging, suggesting it has had quite a reach since it was added all those years ago.

Starring Shen Yue, Dylan Wang, and Darren Chen, the series follows a young girl who joins her dream university and quickly finds a friend group of high achievers.

The Prince of Tennis ~ Match! Tennis Juniors ~

Leaving Netflix on December 4th

Based on the hit manga series by Takeshi Konomi, another Chinese live-action series featuring Peng Yuchang, Dong Li, and Zhang Yijie, telling the story of a whiz who defied all the odds to become an exceptional tennis player, will depart in December. The series will depart Netflix four years after its initial release, with all 40 episodes originally dropping on December 4th, 2019.

Let’s Dance

Leaving Netflix on December 6th

Joining a large list of French movie pickups that have now been removed from Netflix is Let’s Dance, a musical drama series about a hip-hop dancer who takes a different career path by becoming a teacher at a top ballet school, where he falls in love with one of his students. The movie, directed by Ladislas Chollat, is leaving Netflix exactly five years after it was first added.

Teasing Master Takagi-san

Leaving Netflix on December 6th

“Teased constantly by classmate Takagi-san, middle-schooler Nishikata swears payback by trying (and failing) to give her a dose of her own medicine,” reads the official synopsis of this anime series that’s already seen the first season removed with the second now due to follow suit.

Voltron: Legendary Defender

Leaving Netflix on December 7th

Adding insult to injury on the DreamWorks removal front is all eight seasons of Voltron: Legendary Defender. We’ve given you ample heads up on this removal, but the departure notice is now showing within the Netflix app, and despite claims from the official Voltron Instagram account that negotiations are taking place, it’s highly unlikely that’ll stop the removal.

Released over eight seasons between 2016 and 2018, the kid’s series follows five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions as they unite to form the mega-powerful Voltron and defend the universe from evil.

A Twelve Year Night / La Noche De 12 Anos

Leaving Netflix on December 28th

First added to Netflix on December 28th, 2018, this military drama comes from director Álvaro Brechner following José Mujica and other political prisoners surviving 12 years of solitary confinement.

That’s all for December 2024, with the exception of recently released kids’ playlists, which will all depart on December 31st. We’ll keep you posted on January 2025 Netflix Original departures at the midway point through December. For everything leaving Netflix US in December, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.