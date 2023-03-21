‘Phenomena’ Spanish Netflix Horror Comedy Movie: Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Spanish-language movies and shows have become increasingly popular on Netflix thanks to the influence of Money Heist, Elite, and Sky Rojo. Coming to Netflix in April 2023 is the new Spanish horror comedy Phenomena. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Phenomena, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Phenomena is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original horror comedy directed by Carlos Therón and written by Marta Buchaca, and Fernando Navarro. Nadie Es Perfecto is the production company behind the film.

When is the Phenomena Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Phenomena will be released on Netflix on Friday, April 14th, 2023.

An official teaser or trailer has yet to be released by Netflix.

What is the plot of Phenomena?

The synopsis for Phenomena has been sourced from El Español:

At the end of the 90s in Spain, Fenómenas follows in the footsteps of Sagrario, Paz , Gloria and Father Girón, main members of the Hepta team. Although none of them are going through their prime, they have agreed to investigate an antiques shop where strange things are happening. In the end, what seemed like a case like any other, will become the most difficult of their lives. And they will only be able to solve it if they work together.

Who are the cast members of Phenomena?

Belén Rueda plays the role of Sagrario. Rueda has never previously appeared in a Netflix Original series or movie and will make her debut in Phenomena. The actress is known for starring in The Orphanage, The Sea Inside, and Julia’s Eyes.

Gracia Olayo plays the role of Paz. Olayo has starred in two Netflix Originals, having previously starred in the superhero comedy The Neighbor as Alcadesa, and briefly in the comedy series Paquita Salas as Charo. Outside of Netflix, the actress is known for her work on movies such as Holy Camp!, The Last Circus and All Men Are the Same.

Toni Acosta plays the role of Gloria. Acosta will make her Netflix debut in Phenomena. The actress has previously starred in shows such as Dangerous Moms, Policías, en el corazón de la calle, and Cuento de verano.

Emilio Gutiérrez Caba as Father Girón. Like two of his fellow cast members, Caba has yet to star in a Netflix Original. Caba has been acting for 60 years since making his debut in the Spanish film El Ilanero in 1963. He is most well known for starring in Common Wealth, The Vault, and the television series Gran Reserva.

The remaining cast members are Ivan Massagué (The Hole), Miren Ibarguren (Mama or Papa), Óscar Ortuño (A Thousand Kilometers From Christmas), Lorena López (Amor en polvo), Antonio Pagudo (Villaviciosa Next Door), and Fran Cantos (La Unidad) as Gerado.

What is the movie runtime?

We can confirm that the runtime of Phenomena is 94 minutes.

Will an English dub be available?

At the time of writing, we can’t confirm if an English dub will be available for the film. At the very least English subtitles will be available.

Where was Phenomena filmed?

Filming took place in two locations in Spain. First of all was the capital city of Madrid, and second was Toledo.

Will you be watching Phenomena on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!