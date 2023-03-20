‘Cuckoo’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Netflix in April 2023

All five seasons of the hit British comedy series Cuckoo will depart Netflix in all regions except for the United Kingdom in April 2023.

Initially airing on BBC Three in the UK between 2012 and 2019, Cuckoo was a comedy series created by Robin French and Kieron Quirke.

The series starred Greg Davies as Kenneth “Ken” Thompson, who sees various Americans come over to stay. In seasons 1-2, Andy Samberg was the primary guest at the household playing Dale Ashbrick Sr., in seasons 3-4, it was Taylor Lautner who played Dale Ashbrick Jr., and in the final season, it was the turn of Andie MacDowell.

The series first touched down on Netflix outside the UK as a Netflix Original series back in 2016, with the first three seasons added within the space of a month. Season 4 came in 2018, and season 5 finally in 2019.

Now, the series is due to depart Netflix in any region where it’s a Netflix Original. The series departs in full on April 19th, 2023, with your last day to watch (as alerted to users via a message on the show page) being April 18th.

The removal coincides exactly four years following the fifth and final season hitting Netflix on April 19th, 2019.

You must be new here if you’re wondering why a Netflix Original series is leaving the service. Over the past few years, we’ve been cataloging a wave of removals from Netflix that have Netflix Original branding.

It comes down to ultimate ownership and what exactly a Netflix Original is. In this case, Netflix Original implies Netflix has exclusive distribution rights for a fixed period of time, and those rights have now come to an end. It’s confusing, but welcome to streaming in the 2020s!

When will Cuckoo leave Netflix in the United Kingdom?

As mentioned above, Cuckoo is not scheduled to leave Netflix in the United Kingdom, although it will leave within the next year.

We’re currently hearing Netflix UK keeps hold of Cuckoo until January 4th, 2024. Of course, Cuckoo already streams in another location in the UK, with all five seasons available on the BBC iPlayer.

For more on what’s leaving Netflix throughout April 2023, keep it locked right here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you miss Cuckoo when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.