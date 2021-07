Pierce Brosnan Netflix Movie ‘The Out-Laws’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its action and comedy library, Netflix will be producing The Out-Laws, an action-comedy in the spirit of Meet the Parents starring Adam DeVine and former Agent 007 Pierce Brosnan. The movie will follow a bank manager who is about to meet his future parents-in-law, but in a surprising turn of events has his bank held hostage by the very same people.

Netflix’s The Out-Laws will be directed by Tyler Spindel who has previously worked on such projects as Father of the Year, Deported, The Wrong Missy and more. The script for the movie was written by Evan Turner and Ben Zazove (Sherlock Gnomes, Tooth Fairy 2). The Out-Laws has been in development since 2019 when it was first reported to be an upcoming Netflix project with lead star Adam DeVine already attached.

Devine will produce the movie with Happy Madision, Adam Sandler’s production company. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Out-Laws.

What’s the plot of The Out-Laws?

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming movie, but Netflix has released a logline:

The story follows Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Earlier in 2019, the movie was described to be in the spirit of Meet the Parents that starred Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Who is cast in The Out-Laws?

It was announced in July 2021 that Netflix’s The Out-Laws would be led by Adam DeVine, who will play Owen Browning and Pierce Brosnan, who will be playing Billy McDermott.

Devine is best known for his roles in such projects as Modern Family, Pitch Perfect, Green Eggs and Ham and more. Owen Browning is described as a big-hearted man who works as the bank manager who is the youngest manager in the history of the branch and takes his role incredibly seriously.

Brosnan is one of the more famous of the latest James Bonds and has recently wrapped filming Black Adam alongside Dwayne Johnson. Billy, his character, is described as a ruggedly handsome man who is a lifelong bank robber.

No-one has been attached to the role of Lilly McDermott just yet however we’re told that Netflix is interested in Lucy Liu.

What’s the production status of The Out-Laws?

Netflix’s The Out-Laws is currently in the development stage with the script being written. We have been told that production is tentatively penciled in right now for October 2021.

What’s the Netflix release date of The Out-Laws?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for The Out-Laws, but we would expect a late 2022 release.