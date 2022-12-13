‘Queer Eye: Germany’ Canceled at Netflix; Won’t Return for Season 2

It’s one and done for the German spin-off of Queer Eye with multiple sources from Germany confirming the show will not be returning for a season 2.

Based on the US version of Queer Eye, Queer Eye: Germany launched in March 2022 and largely keeps the format of the main series with a “Fab Five” giving their expertise to people to give them a better life.

The mothership US series is currently in its sixth season, with a seventh confirmed to be in the making.

Queer Eye: Germany is one of several reality series (and scripted series) to receive international spin-offs in prior years and the future. Other reality TV examples include regionalized versions of The Circle, Too Hot to Handle, Iron Chef, Love is Blind, and Rhythm + Flow.

The cancelation news began as gossip overhead at a party per Tagesspiegel and later was confirmed by a Netflix representative to Queer.de.

“There is no second season of Queer Eye Germany planned,” a rep told the German language outlet (translated via Google Translate), adding “Obviously we remain closely associated with our Fab Five as part of the Netflix family.”

The article states that no reason for the cancelation was given, although the fact that the series failed to rank in the top 10s in any region of the world could be partly down to why. That’s despite receiving rave reviews and carrying a 7.2 on IMDb and 80% on RottenTomatoes.

Queer Eye: Germany will join the dozens of other Netflix shows in 2022 worldwide that have failed to be renewed for future seasons. Other reality series confirmed to be canceled in 2022 include Love is Blind: Japan and Cooking with Paris but the list is likely far bigger.

Netflix also launched a Brazillian version of Queer Eye in August 2022, although at the time of publishing, it’s unclear whether that will go on to receive a second season.