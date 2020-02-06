‘Ragnarok’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and Release Date

After a successful first season, fans of the Norwegian series Ragnarok will be hoping for a season two. We’re still waiting on confirmation that Netflix has renewed the series but hopefully we’ll be learning more about the future of Ragnarok soon. There’s a high chance the series could be renewed, as we’ve discussed below, along with when we can expect to see a release date for the second season.

Ragnarok is a Norwegian Netflix Original drama series created by Adam Price and produced by SAM Productions. The Original is only the second full Norwegian Netflix series and is already looking like one of the most popular dramas to come from the region.

Has Netflix renewed Ragnarok for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 06/02/2020)

At the time of writing, Ragnarok has been on Netflix for just under a week so it’s still too early for Netflix to confirm the future of the Nordic-drama. We have high hopes for Ragnarok, which appears to have already gained a loyal fan following on social media.

The trailer for Ragnarok has a whopping 3.7 million hits on YouTube so far, which is an incredible number for a Nordic Original, or any Original for that matter.

According to the information provided by Statista, there are over 750,000 Netflix subscribers in Norway. Ragnarok is only the second full Norwegian Netflix Original so we expect the audience count in the Scandinavian nation to be very high. If you include the remaining nations in the region (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden), this brings the total subscribers to around 4 million. These figures are important, as Ragnarok could be watched by millions of subscribers within the first month.

The series has performed well given the limited metrics we’re able to see. The series reached the top 5 on Netflix UK.

Most Popular on Netflix UK (February 5th) 1. The Stranger

2. Sex Education

3. Uncut Gems

4. Next In Fashion

5. Ragnarok

6. The Good Place

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

8. You

9. Miss Americana: Taylor Swift

10. The Witcher — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 5, 2020

We’re certain to learn the future of the series in the next month or two.

What can I do to get Ragnarok renewed?

If you’re a fan of Ragnarok and are hopeful of a second season there’s plenty you can do to make sure it happens. Rewatching the series if you enjoyed it that much is a great start, along with recommending Ragnarok to friends and family with a Netflix subscription. Go on social media to tweet and retweet your support for series so other users online will discover the Original.

incorporating Norse mythology with climate change and capitalism, along with inhumane killings of environmental activists which are irl happening all around the globe— all in the first episode??? STREAM RAGNAROK ON NETFLIX #RagnarokNetflix — . ☁️ (@mochiiibyuns) January 31, 2020

Does the story require a second season?

Definitely. In the climax of the first season, Magne finally fought the giant Vidar, the leader of the Jutul family. Just when all hope seemed lost, Magne was able to call upon the power of Thor and summoned a huge lightning bolt to strike himself and Vidar. What could have killed Magne appears to have left him unconscious but the fate of Vidar is yet to be revealed.

Magne will likely have to fight the remaining Jutuls eventually, despite Fjor wanting to be a better person. The Jutul family are the only giants we’ve seen so far, but if Vidar’s death has a huge impact on their race then we can expect to see a few more giants and potentially other gods show up. The young warrior is still discovering his powers, and we can expect him to get even stronger.

Laurits has proven himself to be quite the joker, heavily hinting that he is in fact the incarnation of Loki. If he is to gain powers in the second season, we can expect to see all kinds of chaos ensue. In Norse mythology, Loki is recognized as the ‘trickster God’ despite the fact that he is a giant. There could be a potential conflict between Magne and Laurits if his true heritage is revealed.

Ragnarok season 2 release date

Any release date is entirely dependant on the renewal of the series, but if we assume it happens it’s likely subscribers would be waiting until 2021 for the release of season 2.

A ton of effort went into the production of making Ragnarok, and to capture that magic a second time SAM Productions will need plenty of time to produce a second season.

Would you be interested in seeing a second season of Ragnarok? Let us know in the comments below!