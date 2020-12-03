‘Raising Dion’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Raising Dion was one of the unlikely hits of late 2019 and given the viewing stats, it is also one of the biggest debut shows for the year too. With a near-instant renewal, Raising Dion season 2 is on the way but when can we expect it and what can we expect from it? Here’s an updated guide to everything we know about Raising Dion season 2 as of December 2020.

Just to recap in case you missed it, Raising Dion is a Netflix Original superhero-drama series based on the comic book series of the same name by author Dennis Liu.

The series was originally adapted into a short film in 2015 and gained plenty of online popularity. It only took a couple of years later before Netflix ordered the series for themselves. Dennis Liu had plenty of involvement in the production of Raising Dion, he directed an episode of the series and also served as an executive producer.

Raising Dion Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 01/02/2019)

After a few months of waiting, Netflix finally announced that Raising Dion would be returning for a second season. In fact, it was the first official renewal of 2020.

Raising Dion has been officially renewed for a second season! So our friend @boubou_design made a special painting… #RaisingDionS2 pic.twitter.com/Dd1z0DvJ3s — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) January 2, 2020

With the renewal, Variety noted that Carol Barbee would be returning as the showrunner for season 2. Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Kim Roth, Dennis Liu, and Charles D. King’s Macro will all stay on in executive producer roles too.

The series gained instant popularity on Netflix. As of June 2020, the series is currently sitting at a 7.2/10 on IMDb. Meanwhile, on Metacritic Raising Dion is currently at 61 out of 100.

Since the release, we now know how many people check out the first season on Netflix too. Over 32 million households checked out Raising Dion in its first four weeks on the service. In addition, we learned that 60% of viewers came from outside the United States.

What to expect from Rasing Dion season 2

Aside from the cliffhanger ending showcasing who will be Dion’s enemy going into season 2, our young superhero still needs to find a way to bring his dad home for good.

The young man still has a lot to learn about his powers, and if he is eventually to become a superhero Dion will have to face plenty of challenges along the way.

If the story of Raising Dion can run for of least four seasons it’ll be fun to watch both the character and actor grow into a young man.

Elsewhere, the other big questions include whether Nicole will be able to find love with there being some remnants of hope in the final episode.

Charlotte, Pat and Mark are all missing but could return in some form depending on what happens next. Finally, as DigitalSpy speculates, we could eventually meet other gifted children too.

Where is season 2 of Raising Dion in production?

Current production status: Production due to start in January 2021

As of right now, all productions are shut down due to Coronavirus but are supposed to be get up and running over summer 2020.

Originally, production was originally set to start at some point in 2020 with one Netflix account saying:

“I HAVE SOME NEWS FRIENDS!! #RaisingDion has officially been renewed for a second season, with production set to begin this year!!!”

However, with all the production woes due to COVID-19 restrictions, that was significantly pushed back. We’ve now learned, however, that Raising Dion is due to begin filming from January 2021 onwards.

Production is due to take place over the course of several months with preliminary dates suggesting that filming takes place from January 19th through May 24th.

Season 2 is once again set to film in Atlanta, Georgia specifically EUE Screens Gems Studios. Georgia has recently announced that filming will be allowed to get underway from July 8th, 2020.

When is the Netflix release date for Raising Dion season 2?

With the production delays, our original expectation of having season 2 out at the start of 2021 is now impossible. Instead, we’re now looking to the tail end of 2021 if not then 2022.

Potential Release Date: Q4 2021 or 2022

Everything else we know about Raising Dion Season 2

The only new cast member announced so far is Jacqueline Cureton who is set to play the role of “Upcoming Grandmother”.

The only new cast member announced so far is Jacqueline Cureton who is set to play the role of "Upcoming Grandmother".