‘Rebelde’ Canceled at Netflix at Netflix; Won’t Return for Season 3

The Netflix reboot of the hit 2004 series Rebelde has ended after two seasons.

Technically being the fifth iteration of Rebelde, the show took you back to Elite Way School as a new generation of students hopes to win the Battle of the Bands.

The show starred Azul Guaita, Sergio Mayer Mori, Andrea Chaparro, Jerónimo Cantillo, Franco Masini, Lizeth Selene, and Alejandro Puente, first premiering on January 5th, 2022, with the second season releasing in July 2022.

16 episodes were released in total at Netflix, which is a far cry away from the 450 the original series released.

The news of the cancelation comes via Hola! Mexico in an interview with actor Sergio Mayer Mori whereby he told the outlet (translated from Spanish via Google Translate):

“It would be an honor for me to be able to do the third, fourth and fifth, the thing is that it hasn’t been done anymore. It was Netflix, it was the producers who told us: ‘thanks for everything guys, and the third time, there is no more’”. He added that he does not know the reasons why they made that decision: “Why I have no idea (…) it was definitely not my decision.”

Why was Rebelde canceled at Netflix?

Cancelations usually come down to a number of factors and while we don’t have an official reason for the cancelation, we can have a quick look at the numbers and point to a few possible reasons why the show may not be returning for future seasons.

FlixPatrol data, sourced from daily top 10s in regions worldwide, suggests that the show didn’t get off to the best of starts in the first season, and season 2 fared even worse.

You can see from the graph below that the first season only stayed in some top 10s for around three weeks, and season 2 had all but left the top 10s just a week after its debut.

Their data also suggests the show failed to make sizeable impacts outside of Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico being the show’s top-performing countries.

Netflix’s official top 10 hourly data also backs up the decline in popularity between seasons 1 and 2, with the second season only debuting with around half the viewing hours of season 1. Worst of all, the show demonstrated no staying power either.

Rebelde: Season 1

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 2nd, 2022 to January 9th, 2022 33,180,000 2 1 January 9th, 2022 to January 16th, 2022 23,880,000 (-28%) 3 2

Rebelde: Season 2

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 July 24th, 2022 to July 31st, 2022 15,310,000 7 1 July 31st, 2022 to August 7th, 2022 8,760,000 (-43%) 9 2

So if we had to guess, it’s almost certainly the case that Rebelde was canceled due to poor viewership.

For more on cancelations at Netflix, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix.

