‘Rebelde’ Season 2 Renewed at Netflix; Will Release Later in 2022

The new Spanish reboot of Rebelde premiered on Netflix back in early January 2022 and has been given an early renewal by Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the second season coming soon to Netflix.

The new telenovela that originates out of Mexico has been one of the early hits for Netflix in their wide-ranging international lineup. The series is based on a Mexican series of the same name which aired between 2011 and 2012 (with over 410 episodes produced) which itself is based on an Argentinian series.

Eight episodes of the musical teen series dropped on Netflix on January 5th, 2022.

Has Rebelde been Renewed for Season 2?

Official renewal status: Renewed

Although we haven’t had a wide announcement of the renewal, many Spanish sources and Spanish-language Netflix pages have all confirmed the renewal.

The main renewal came in a video shortly after the premiere. You can see the cast, who came together for a video on January 9th, confirm that there will be a second season.

How well has Rebelde performed on Netflix?

At the time of publishing, we only have a single week’s worth of data from Netflix itself.

In week 1 (between January 3rd and January 9th) the show managed to be watched for 33.18 million hours. It was second that week behind Café con aroma de mujer which scored 82.98 million hours watched. Naturally, the hourly figure is hard to compare particularly given Rebelde only had 8 episodes compared to Café con aroma de mujer’s 88.

In terms of reviews, they’re fairly mixed as of the first season. On IMDb, the series has only managed a 6.0 with most of the complaints aimed at a poor storyline, poor acting, and not having enough of a connection to the show it is originally based on.

New Character Confirmed for Rebelde season 2

Alongside the season 2 announcement, we got word of the first new cast member for the second season.

Midway through the video above, it was announced that Saak Music (who has 1 million followers on Instagram and is widely known on TikTok and YouTube) had joined the cast.

When will season 2 of Rebelde come to Netflix?

According to Sanatoriogeek, it seems likely that the first and second season were filmed relatively close together. In addition, Sanatoriogeek provides a list of questions they’re expecting to get answered in the second season:

Will Sebas face any consequences for his actions?

Will Luka return to the EWS?

Will MJ stay on the EWS and become a pop star?

Did Dixon and MJ break up before they even started?

Will Jana and Estebán be together?

Will director Celina Ferrer hire an honorable assistant?

Will any famous Colucci appear?

Is this the last time we saw The Lodge? Will they find a new leader?

Which band will become the new competition to beat next season?

Which Latin American pop star will the Battle of the Band champions record a single with?

Further sources have stated a second season will be airing on Netflix by the close of 2022. We’ll keep you posted.

A 2ª temporada de Rebelde irá estrear ainda em 2022. pic.twitter.com/QFvWdeRiz0 — Séries TV Show BR (@SeriesTWBZ) January 20, 2022

In the meantime, fans of the show should go and check out Rebelde Way which is streaming on Netflix in Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and Mexico.

Are you looking forward to more Rebelde on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.