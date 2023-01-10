‘Red Rose’ British Teen Thriller Eyes February 2023 Netflix Release Date

The British teen mystery horror has already aired in the United Kingdom and will soon be headed to Netflix everywhere else in the world.

The title is often compared to Black Mirror, albeit it skews much younger in who it’s targeting. In reality, it comes somewhere between Black Mirror and Creeped Out.

Per the BBC, here’s what you can expect from the series:

“Red Rose is an original horror series which explores the intoxicating relationship between teenagers and their online lives. Set in the long hot summer following GCSEs, our heroes’ friendships are infiltrated by the Red Rose app, which blooms on their smartphones, threatening them with dangerous consequences if they don’t meet its demands. The app exposes the group to a seemingly supernatural entity and the seductive, terrifying power of the dark web. Red Rose is ultimately a story of friendship, told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller.”

Produced by Eleven and distributed by Entertainment One, the show has co-distribution between the BBC in the United Kingdom and Netflix everywhere else. It’s already aired in the United Kingdom, with all eight episodes airing in the summer of 2022 on the recently revived BBC Three.

It debuted to mixed reviews from audiences, albeit the UK press generally liked it.

Rosie Fletcher from Den of Geek said, “Red Rose is fresh and enjoyable while also being comfortably familiar and true to life. To pull off a teen social media-based horror and make it feel like a timeless Saturday night down the boozer is no mean feat.”

Netflix was first announced to pick up the international rights for the series in February 2020.

When will Red Rose be on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to officially announce when the show will hit, but we’ve learned that they’re planning to drop the series in full on February 15th, 2023.

Will Red Rose be on Netflix UK?

Not immediately but as with most BBC co-productions, we do expect the show to head to Netflix UK later down the line. It’ll also notably not carry Netflix Original branding.

Until then, the series remains available in full on BBC iPlayer.

Are you looking forward to checking out Red Rose on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.