Korean Original ‘Prison Playbook’ Leaving Netflix in January 2023

One of the first major Korean Netflix Original removals for 2023 has now been confirmed, with all 16 episodes leaving Netflix globally in late January 2023.

Airing in South Korea between late 2017 and early 2018, the series was a huge hit following a superstar baseball pitcher in prison after being convicted of assault after he saves his sister from a sexual assault.

The two main stars for the series are Park Hae-soo (who has since starred in Netflix’s Squid Game, Narco-Saints, and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) and Jung Kyung-ho (featured in Hospital Playlist and Crash Landing on You).

The series came to Netflix as part of the big tvN output deal that still exists in some form to this day. It arrived on Netflix 6 days after its series finale aired in South Korea on January 24th, 2018.

Now, five years later, the show’s rights have come up for renewal and a removal date is stating on the Netflix page that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is January 23rd, 2023, confirming the show will be removed on January 24th.

This is one of many Korean Netflix Original shows expected to leave Netflix over the next year. Our intel suggests that other shows likely to leave this year are Bad Guys: Vile City, Hymn of Death, and A Korean Odyessy.

It’s also just one of many Netflix Originals that will be removed in 2023, which is becoming an increasingly common occurrence.

