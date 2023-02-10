‘Ripley’ Limited Series Moves from Showtime Networks to Netflix

Previously set for release at Showtime, Ripley is headed to Netflix according to a report from Deadline which says that limited series is in the final stages of being moved to Netflix.

Per the report, the deal happened following the project being shopped around by Showtime’s parent company which opted not to proceed with the project given Showtime is about to be collapsed into Paramount+. It is one of several projects not moving forward at the cable network with others, including Three Women and American Gigolo.

While designed as a limited series, “there is a possibility to go beyond the first installment if it’s a hit,” according to the report.

The project has been in development for years now, first announced in September 2019. After being pushed back multiple times (due to COVID-19 in some instances), filming finally got underway on the project in July 2021 and concluded in early 2022. It was partially filmed in Italy and New York.

The 8-episode limited series is an adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling series of novels (The Talented Mr. Ripley) with the plot following a grifter named Ripley, who is living in New York during the 1960s and is hired by a wealthy man to begin a complex life of deceit, fraud, and murder.

Steven Zaillian (Moneyball, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) is behind the project, both writing and directing.

Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Black Mirror) leads the cast as Tom Ripley, Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds, The First Lady) plays Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects Ripley of having darker motives beneath his affable exterior, and Johnny Flynn (Emma) as Dickie Greenleaf.

Rounding out the cast are Eliot Summer, Dan Meeteucci, and Pasquale Esposito.

Endemol Shine North America and Entertainment 360 are the two production companies behind the project.

We’ll be producing a full preview once we get confirmation from Netflix that the project is headed their way.

Let us know in the comments if you’re excited about Ripley moving from Showtime to Netflix.