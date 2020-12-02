Robert Rodriguez’s Superhero Netflix Movie ‘We Can Be Heroes’ Coming to Netflix in January 2021

Over fifteen years ago The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl was released in theatres. And in a Hollywood twist that not many expected, the sequel to Robert Rodrigeuz’s superhero adventure, We Can Be Heroes is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day! We have everything you need to know about We Can Be Heroes, including the plot, full cast list, and Netflix release date.

We Can Be Heroes is an upcoming Netflix Original superhero movie written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The movie is the direct sequel to Rodrigeuz’s 2005 feature The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. Before Netflix acquired the distribution rights, Sony Pictures and Dimension Films were the distributors. It’s unknown when the movie would have been released in theatres, but the distributors likely changed hands because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The characters were created by Robert Rodriguez’s son Racer, which inspired the director to create the first film.

When is the Netflix release date for We Can Be Heroes?

We Can Be Heroes is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, January 1st, 2020.

The superhero feature will be released globally on Netflix.

What is the run time?

The movie’s IMDb page has listed the runtime as 100 minutes.

What is the plot of We Can Be Heroes?

Years after their adventures as children, Sharkboy, and Lavagirl are now grown-up, and apart of Earth’s mightiest heroes. But when alien invaders defeat the heroes of Earth and kidnap them, it’s up to the children of the heroes to learn how to work together if they stand a chance of saving their parents, and thus the world.

Who are the cast members of We Can Be Heroes?

There’s a very extensive cast for We Can Be Heroes:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ms. Granada Priyanka Chopra Baywatch | Bajirao Mastani | Don 2 Tech-No Christian Slater True Romance | Very Bad Things | Mr. Robot Marcus Moreno Pedro Pascal Game of Thrones | The Mandalorian | The Great Wall Lavagirl Taylor Dooley The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl | Monster Night Z House M.D. Missy Moreno YaYa Gosselin FBI: Most Wanted | 13 Reasons Why | The Purge Ms. Vox Haley Reinhart F Is For Family | Step Up 4: Miami Heat Crushing Low Brently Heilbron Red 11 | The Leftovers | Friday Night Lights Rewind Isaiah Russel-Bailey S.W.A.T. | Criminal Minds | Throwback Holiday Guppy Vivien Lyra Blair Bird Box | Station 19 | Indebted Red Lightning Fury Brittany Perry-Russell Family Reunion | 13 Reasons Why | The Preacher’s Son TBA Sung Kang Fast & Furious 6 | The Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift | Bullet to the Head TBA Boyd Holbrook Logan | The Predator | The Host TBA Akira Akbar Captain Marvel | This is Us | Criminal Minds TBA Andy Walken The Kids Are Alright | A Christmas Story Live! | Modern Family TBA Andrew Diaz The Kid’s New Years Party! TBA Hala Finley Man with a Plan | Back Roads | American Housewife TBA Lotus Blossom Magic Max TBA Lyon Daniels Patriot | Fundamentally Cynical | Why Dinosaurs? TBA Nathan Blair Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever. | Legion | Raven’s Home TBA Adriana Barraza Babel | Drag Me to Hell | Thor TBA Christopher McDonald Thelma & Louise | Quiz Show | Happy Gilmore TBA Dylan Henry Lau Fresh Off the Boat | Paper Tiger | Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories

Taylor Lautner has been confirmed to not be reprising his role as Sharkboy in the movie. This is due to him being unavailable to film scenes, so J.J. Dashnaw will appear as a stand-in body double for the character. If there are any future movies involving Sharkboy it leaves the option open for Lautner to make a return.

When and where was We Can Be Heroes filmed?

Production for the movie took place in Texas in August 2019.

Will the movie be available to stream in 4K?

Like the vast majority of Netflix Original that is released, We Can Be Heroes will be available to stream in 4K. To watch the movie in 4K, you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you looking forward to watching We Can Be Heroes on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!