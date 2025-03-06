‘Running Point’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix: What to Expect

Mindy Kaling’s new Netflix comedy, Running Point, is off to a great start on Netflix in the top 10s. A start so great that in just a week, Netflix has chosen to renew the series for a second season. Here’s everything we know about the second season of Running Point on Netflix.

Running Point is a Netflix Original sports comedy series co-created by Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko, David Stassen, and Ike Barinholtz. The series is co-directed by Michael Weaver, Thembi Banks, James Ponsoldt, and David Stassen. After her brother is forced to go to rehab after a DUI charge, 30-something Isla Gordon is selected as the next president of her family business, the basketball team franchise the Los Angeles Waves.

Has Netflix renewed Running Point for a second season?

Official Renewal Status: Renewed

That didn’t take long. After just a week, Netflix has already chosen to renew Running Point for a second season.

It’s official: See you next season. RUNNING POINT S2 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/NXdtCyG3qQ — Netflix (@netflix) March 6, 2025

The early signs were there that the show was already a hit on Netflix. In less than a week, the series has made it into the list of daily top 10 shows in 83 countries, including the USA, UK, Australia, India, and France.

The series also debuted in 3rd place in the list of most-watched English series on Netflix between February 24th and March 2nd, with 9.3 million views. Only Zero Day and the viral documentary American Murder: Gabby Petito beat the lighthearted sports comedy. Given the show’s early popularity and strong start on Netflix, we’d expect to see the series renewed for a second season.

If we stack up its first week debut against a number of other Netflix shows, things are looking good. The show debuted above Obliterated and other comedies like No Good Deed and A Man on the Inside, but we’ll have to keep an eye on performance in the next few weeks.

The cast and crew in interviews have also been positive about the prospect of returning for a season 2. Speaking with ET, both Kate Hudson and Brenda Song expressed that they’re hopeful the show will be returning. “I had so much fun doing this. I just want to keep doing it,” said Kate Hudson

What to expect from Running Point season 2?

There’s plenty we can expect to see in the second season

Cam vs Isla for The Waves Presidency

Isla’s older brother, Cam, gave up his position as president of The Waves to attend rehab. Despite trying to sabotage his sister secretly by falsifying the rumor that she was going to be trading her best player, Marcus Winfield, the team had its best season in five years, narrowly making the playoff finals.

With Isla ready to go for preparations for the next season, Cam has unexpectedly returned, and likely under the assumption he will take over from all of Isla’s hard work. However, as he gave up his position as President, it was never clarified that it would be temporary. We expect a Gordon civil war for control of The Waves in season 2.

Isla x Lev x Jay

By the end of the first season, Isla and Lev were technically no longer together, but that didn’t stop Isla from fighting for the pair to get back together. However, a spanner was thrown into the works after the Waves’ head coach, Jay, kissed Isla after the team’s loss against the Portland Storms. This wasn’t unexpected as throughout the season there was always chemistry and some sexual tension between the two.

This now creates a massive problem for Isla, who obviously loves Lev but is attracted to Jay, who is not only one of her employees but also is meant to be moving to Boston.

If Jay decides to stay in Los Angeles, we expect Isla to make a difficult decision in season 2.

Will The Waves improve?

After a terrible start to the season, the Waves made the playoffs after an incredible run late in the season, but they narrowly lost to the Portland Storms in the semifinals. With Travis Bugg expected to return from rehab in time for the next season, if he can overcome his addiction and his injured knee, the goal for the Waves will be making the playoffs.

However, Cam’s return could cause a lot of friction and impact the team’s performance, thanks to the politics that will take place off the court.

Will Jackie get the girl?

After learning of his family and joining the Gordons at the Waves as Isla’s assistant, Jackie quickly gained the attention of women. However, thanks to his playboy antics, Jackie fumbled the bag hard with the Waves dancer Sofia. However, after learning the error of his ways, thanks to catching an STD, his playboy antics have ended.

There is still some hope for Jackie getting the girl, as he and Sofia share a lot in common, but it’s going to take a lot of effort from Jackie for Sofia even to consider dating him again.

Who will be in the cast of Running Point season 2?

We expect all of the main cast to return in Running Point season 2:

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon.

Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon.

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon.

Brenda Song as Ali Lee.

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno.

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg.

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield.

We’d also expect to see the following actors return:

Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon.

Max Greenfield as Lev Lenson.

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown.

Dane DiLiegro as Badrag Knauss.

Jon Glaser as Sean Murphy.

Marissa Reyes as Sofia.

When is Running Point season 2 coming to Netflix?

We expect to see Running Point to return on Netflix sometime in 2026.

Are you looking forward to watching a second season of Running Point on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.