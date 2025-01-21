‘Running Point’: Kate Hudson and Brenda Song Comedy Series to Debut on Netflix in February

The team behind The Mindy Project is returning for a new Netflix series set in the world of Basketball. Set to be one of Netflix’s biggest new comedies for 2025, Running Point is scheduled to arrive on our screens on February 27th, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the new 10-episode series.

Running Point has been a long time coming, having first been announced to be in development back in June 2021. Elaine Ko was initially attached to the project, although she was later replaced with David Stassen, best known for his work on The Mindy Project, Central Intelligence, and Maximum Truth. Stassen serves as a showrunner alongside Ike Barinholtz and Mindy Kaling. Additional writers on the series include Grace Edwards, Joe Mande, Akshara Sekar, Brandon Childs, Michael Rodriguez, Michael Chung, and Bronson Diallo.

The 10-episode series sees Netflix reteaming with Kaling, who works at Warner Bros. Television under an overall deal. Their previous project together was the smash-hit series Never Have I Ever.

It wasn’t until January 2024 that we got our following significant updates. Kate Hudson joined the project in January 2024, and the additional cast was unveiled at the end of February. Filming would then kick off in Los Angeles soon after, the project started production in late February 2024 and wrapped up on May 17th. James Ponsoldt directed the first two episodes.

In May 2024, at the Netflix Upfronts, we received three first-look images of the series and the news that it would premiere in 2025. Of course, we know that Netflix will premiere the series on Thursday, February 27th.

What to expect from Running Point on Netflix

“When a scandal forces her brother to resign,” reads the logline, “Isla Gordon is appointed President of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most storied professional basketball franchises, and her family business. Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her skeptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports.”

Who’s starring in Netflix’s Running Point?

Here’s the whole cast breakdown for Running Point:

Kate Hudson (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) as Isla, the only sister of a family of brothers who is overlooked despite being incredibly ambitious and been unexpectedly appointed to the President of the Los Angeles Waves.

Brenda Song (Dollface, Secret Obsession) will play Ali Lee, the Chief of Staff of the Waves and the greatest ally of Isla Gordon, having spent college together.

Scott MacArthur (The Mick, The Righteous Gemstones) plays the other brother – Ness Gordon. Ness is the general manager of the Waves and is a former player himself who burned out after one season in the pros but, despite that, still is gunning for greatness in the front office.

Drew Tarver (The Other Two, Unfrosted) will play one of two brothers of Isla, Sandy. Sandy is the CFO of the Waves. He thinks he's the smartest guy in the room but is unathletic and bad at sports. Like Islan, he believes he's been alienated from his family all his life.

Roberto Sanchez (Queen of the South, BMF) is the first of the new actors rounding out the cast announcements and will be playing Stephen Ramirez, the intimidating head of the board who's been with the Waves through thick and thin with the Gordon family.

Fabrizio Guido (Good Burger 2, Mr. Iglesias) as Jackie Moreno, a popcorn vendor at the stadium where the Waves play. After a sudden change, he can work his way up the organization from the ground floor of his beloved favorite team.

Chet Hanks (Your Honor, Shameless) as Travis Bugg, "the Waves' point guard who moonlights as an unsuccessful rapper. He's a huge distraction on the court and an even bigger problem for Isla off the court."

Toby Sandeman (Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Game) will play Marcus Winfield, a top player for the Waves. Described as a generational talent, Marcus is still considered one of the best players in the league. But Marcus has mentally checked out from the Waves, which is potentially spoiling the team's upcoming prospects.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Abbott Elementary) will play Ana Moreno, Jackie's cousin (played by Guido), and a personal injury attorney.

Max Greenfield (New Girl) as Lev Levy, Isla's fiance.

J.P. Manoux (Phil of the Future) as Arena Announcer

Marissa Reyes (A Little Family Drama) as Sofia

Justin Hurtt-Dunkley (Mare of Eastown) as Victor Coburn Jr.

Jessalyn Wanlim (Orphan Black) as Bituin

Ben Palacious (Palm Royale) as Bryson

Will Running Point be a limited series on Netflix?

No, it’s intended to run for multiple seasons. Speaking to Variety, Hudson said, “I hope it works. I hope we do four seasons. You know, I’ve never felt that way before,” adding, “The goal is just to make people feel good and laugh, and there’s so much funny stuff in there, so hopefully, it translates.”

Kate Hudson, Howard Klein, Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis serve as executive producers on the project. Jordan Rambis will produce. 3 Arts Entertainment, Kaling International, The Fusion Media, and Warner Bros. Television are behind the show.

