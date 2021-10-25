Russo Brother’s ‘Extraction 2’ Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s biggest movie to date, Extraction, is returning with a sequel! Chris Hemsworth will be returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake, and filming is scheduled to begin soon. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Extraction 2, including casting news, production updates, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

As Netflix’s most successful Original movie ever, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a sequel would be in the works. With over 99 million households tuning in to stream the movie, it even outshone the likes of Bird Box, Murder Mystery, and 6 Underground.

Sam Hargrave will return to direct the sequel, along with the Russo Brothers who are executive producers on the movie. However, only Joe Russo is credited with writing the story.

What is the production status of Extraction 2?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 25/10/2021)

Extraction 2 was originally scheduled to begin filming in Sydney, Australia but due to Covid restrictions production is being moved to Prague, Czech Republic.

Chris Hemsworth also confirmed on his Instagram account that filming is now scheduled to begin in late November 2021.

What is the plot of Extraction 2?

After barely surviving his grievous wounds from his mission in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tyler Rake is back, and his team is ready to take on their next mission. Tasked with extracting a family who is at the mercy of a Georgian gangster, Tyler infiltrates one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them. But when the extraction gets hot, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake and his team to Sydney, in order to get revenge.

Who are the cast members of Extraction 2?

At the time of writing the only confirmed cast member is Chris Hemsworth who will reprise his role as Tyler Rake.

When is Extraction 2 coming to Netflix?

Assuming filming goes ahead as planned, we’d expect to see Extraction 2 drop on Netflix sometime in the second half of 2022. In particular, in July or August 2022 as Netflix will likely want Extraction 2 as its big summer release.

