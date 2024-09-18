Sarah Catherine Hook, Jameela Jamil, Lucien Laviscount, & Lukas Gage Join Netflix Movie ‘People We Meet on Vacation’

Netflix News and Previews

Netflix has added four to its cast for the romance feature film adaptation of Emily Henry’s best-selling novel People We Meet on Vacation.

These four names come over a month and a half after Netflix officially unveiled the project on August 2nd. Temple Hill Entertainment and Sony’s 3000 Pictures are behind the project, which Brett Haley directed and Yulin Kuang wrote. 

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader were the first two major names attached to the project, and they play the lead roles of Alex and Poppy. 

Sarah Catherine Hook, who played Juliette Fairmont in Netflix’s shortlived YA fantasy First Kill, is one of the new actresses signed up to People We Meet on Vacation. Other notable roles include The Conjuring and the upcoming season of The White Lotus

British actress Jameela Jamil recently starred in Disney’s She-Hulk series and another romance movie for Netflix last year titled Love at First Sight in addition to her defining role in NBC’s The Good Place.

Lucien Laviscount is another familiar Netflix face who has been a season regular in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Other roles Laviscount is known for include The Bye Bye Man and Snatch.

Finally, of the newcomers, Lukas Gage already has two major Netflix projects under his belt with season 1 of American Vandal and the recently canceled Dead Boy Detectives. The actor is also known for his roles on HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Netflix did not reveal who each of the four new actors will be playing.

People We Meet On Vacation Book Cover

People We Meet On Vacation Book Cover

Filming is expected to have already kicked off, with the production split between Barcelona, Spain, and Louisiana in the United States. Per Louisiana Entertainment, the movie “will be filming mid-October to early November in New Orleans.”

“Free-spirited Poppy and routine-loving Alex have been unlikely best friends for a decade, living in different cities but spending every summer vacation together. The careful balance of their friendship is put to the test when they begin to question what has been obvious to everyone else — could they actually be the perfect romantic match?” reads the official synopsis for the movie. 

We’ll let you know more about People We Meet on Vacation as soon as we have it. Are you excited for the new Netflix movie? Let us know in the comments. 

What's on Netflix Avatar Written by

Founder of What's on Netflix, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for over a decade. Covering everything from new movies, series and games from around the world, Kasey is in charge of covering breaking news, covering all the new additions now available on Netflix and what's coming next.

