‘People We Meet on Vacation’ Movie Adapation Lands at Netflix; Tom Blyth and Emily Bader To Star

After the announcement that Happy Place will be adapted into a series for the streamer, Netflix has landed another Emily Henry adaptation. People We Meet on Vacation by the best-selling author is being adapted into a feature film with Brett Haley set to direct and Yulin Kuang behind the script.

The project was first announced to the public by Deadline back in October 2022 when it announced that director Brett Haley had boarded the project to direct.

Haley has directed two Netflix projects in his career thus far: All The Bright Places and All Together Now, which were both released in 2020. He is also working on another feature film for Netflix called 36 Questions.

Yulin Kuang is bringing the book to life as the screenwriter with prior credits, including Dollface for Hulu and I Ship It for The CW.

Per GoodReads, here’s a rundown of the novel itself:

“Alex and Poppy. They have nothing in common. She’s a wild child; he wears khakis. She has insatiable wanderlust; he prefers to stay home with a book. And somehow, ever since a fateful car share home from college many years ago, they are the very best of friends. For most of the year they live far apart—she’s in New York City, and he’s in their small hometown—but every summer, for a decade, they have taken one glorious week of vacation together.”

Rob Givens will serve as director of photography on the movie with Mary Vernieu as casting director. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner are producers.

3000 Pictures (a division of Sony Pictures) is the production company behind the movie alongside Temple Hill Entertainment. Netflix has teamed with both companies before. In the case of the former, 3000 Pictures (who has a first look deal with Netflix) was behind the 2022 movie Lady Chatterley’s Love, and the latter has worked on We Have A Ghost, Fatherhood, and All Together Now.

Who is in the cast of People We Meet on Vacation?

As first reported by Deadline, the first two cast members are Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Billy the Kid) and Emily Bader (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, Charmed), who will play Alex and Poppy, respectively.

Shortly following the announcement, Netflix released a short video of Brett Haley asking Emily Bader if she wanted to be the movie’s Poppy Wright:

Watch Emily Bader find out she's starring opposite Tom Blyth in People We Meet on Vacation — the feature adaptation of Emily Henry’s best-selling novel directed by Brett Haley. pic.twitter.com/XY90QJI36B — Netflix (@netflix) August 2, 2024

When will filming start on People We Meet on Vacation?

The movie will begin production in around a month and run for a couple of months. Preliminary filming dates suggest cameras will begin rolling on September 2nd and run through October 31st. Filming is expected to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Barcelona, Spain.

Romantic movies and rom-coms remain Netflix’s go-to genres, and a robust slate of movies is in development and set to release soon. Lonely Planet is among the movies still set to release in 2024, with others in development, including My Lovely Wife and My Oxford Year. That’s in addition to the myriad of romantic comedies in the works, too.

As mentioned at the top, this isn’t the only Emily Henry novel being adapted on Netflix. Jennifer Lopez is producing a TV series based on Happy Place. Away from Netflix, Funny Story, Book Lovers, and Beach Read are all set for feature film adaptations, too.

Will you watch People We Meet on Vacation when it hits Netflix in the years to come? Let us know in the comments.