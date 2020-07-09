‘The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in July 2020

The first eight episodes of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia are now on Netflix and adds to Netflix’s huge investment in teen sitcoms. Part 2 of the series has now been revealed to be arriving on Netflix on July 20th, 2020.

The series, which is promoted heavily on Netflix’s LatinX social channels arrived on Netflix on February 17th, 2020 with eight episodes. It’s about a 15-year-old scientist exploring the great unknown moving across the US to hopefully nab a career in robotics.

So to start, will there be more episodes? Absolutely. Netflix has often ordered large batches of kids’ live-action series and that’s what happened here.

In the case of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, when the show was originally ordered back in May 2019, it was given a 16 episode season order.

When will Part 2 of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia be on Netflix?

After a short wait, the release date for part 2 falls within our May and September 2020 prediction.

The Netflix app and website are now showing part 2 is due out on Netflix on July 20th, 2020.

One thing we do want to point out is that Netflix released its July 2020 schedule with Ashley Garcia on it but no reference to part 2.

Instead, it simply lists: “Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love” which is also due out on July 20th. We don’t know whether this is separate to part 2 or simply the name they’re dubbing the part. We’ll keep you up-to-date as we learn more.

Will there be a season 2 / part 3 of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia?

Will there be more seasons after season 1? Once part 2 releases on Netflix, it’s down to the number of viewers depending on whether we’ll get part 3 and 4.

Based on what we’re seeing, it’s hard to see the show making it beyond its first season. Social interaction has been relatively muted thus far but ultimately, it’s not our decision.

While you’re waiting for part 2 of The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia go and read a fantastic interview with Paulina Chávez who plays the role of Ashley. She reveals traits about her character and how she got her break in the acting world.

Are you looking forward to watching part 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.