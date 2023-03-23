‘Shout It Out Loud’ Netflix KISS Biopic: 2024 Release and What We Know So Far

With the success of such musical biopics as Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Rocketman, Netflix aims to release Shout It Out Loud, a KISS biopic in 2024, which will be in close collaboration with the band.

First announced back in April 2021, Shout It Out Loud will be directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning whose credits include Kon-Tiki, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Ole Sanders writes the script with an earlier draft done by William Blake Herron (The Bourne Identity).

KISS frontman Paul Stanley commented on the biopic:

“Look, you get one chance to do it, and I would rather not do it than do it half-assed or poorly. Our director is the real deal. He did Maleficent 2, and he’s not some hack; he knows how to make movies. It should be great.”

The pic will be a co-production of Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music Group.

Music biopics have been big hitters for studios and distributors in recent years, with the genre doing exceptionally well at award shows. Netflix’s only major foray thus far has been with 2019’s The Dirt, based on the career of Motley Crue.

What’s the plot of Shout It Out Loud?

In a new 2023 interview, KISS manager Doc McGhee revealed that Netflix’s Shout It Out Loud will be about the band’s very early years, namely the first four:

“The script is about the first four years of KISS Basically, it’s before they were famous — it was up to Cadillac High, that kind of thing I think it’s a very interesting look at the formation of KISS, the mindset of how that came about, the social pressure that everybody was in in the ’60s and ’70s that brought something like KISS to the forefront, that it could actually happen. So it’s a very interesting, and I think it’s a well-written movie.”

Who is cast in Shout It Out Loud?

No cast members have been announced for the KISS biopic as of March 2023. Production is starting soon, so we should expect to hear news very soon.

Last summer, frontman Paul Stanley commented on the casting:

“Casting hasn’t begun yet. But that will be interesting too. And I will tell you this: for casting to be accurate in terms of age, we are looking at actors in their early 20s. Honestly, I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s. When people get asked these kinds of questions, they’ll say, ‘Oh, Brad Pitt,’ or this one or that one. Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you’re talking about another generation of actors. And I’m the first to say I’m not up on a lot of them. But as the casting process goes on, I’ll certainly be there and watching. It’ll be interesting to see how someone else — be it the casting people or the director — how they view who I am and who they see doing that. I think I’ll learn a lot about their perception of me by who they cast.”

What’s the production status of Shout It Out Loud?

Netflix’s Shout It Out Loud KISS biopic is currently in pre-production according to the band’s manager. Since the release date is in 2024, filming will commence very soon, although we don’t know the exact dates.

This news came from an interview with Doc McGhee on the YouTube channel, The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn.

What’s the Netflix release date for Shout It Out Loud?

While there is no official release day set for Netflix’s Shout It Out Loud, KISS manager Doc McGhee revealed that the movie is aimed for a 2024 release on Netflix. He also revealed that there would be a theatrical release as well:

“Our partner right now is Netflix. It’ll be a theatrical release, then Netflix.”

Are you looking forward to Shout It Out Loud on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.