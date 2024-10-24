Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook Offered Roles in Netflix TV Remake of ‘Untold Scandal’

A television adaptation of the 2003 Korean film Untold Scandal is reportedly in development at Netflix, with Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook offered the lead roles. Filming won’t start until March 2025, but we’ll be covering all of the production news and cast updates for the exciting new K-drama.

Scandal (WT) is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series and adaptation of the 2003 film Untold Scandal. Jung Ji Woo (Somebody) is set to direct.

What is the plot of Scandal?

As the series is a television adaptation of the film Untold Scandal, we’d expect the plot of the series to follow the same story, which is

“Set towards the end of the Joseon Dynasty period, Madam Jo lives as a devoted wife, but secretly she resents the restrictions placed upon her by society. Madam Jo has held many discrete relationships with other men. Jo Won is an accomplished scholar and skilled in martial arts. His real passion though is seducing other women. Madam Jo is his first love. Since that time they have engaged in high stake games of seduction and love. They both hide their true feelings for each other. Madam Jo then sets Jo Won upon the innocent So Ok, who will become her husband’s concubine.”

Who are the cast members of Scandal?

At the time of writing, Son Ye Jin and Ji Chang Wook are the only two confirmed actors offered roles in the series.

Son Ye Jin starred in the incredibly popular rom-com Crash Landing on You. Other K-dramas on Netflix starring Son Ye Jin are Something in the Raind and Thirty-Nine. It’s been over two years since Thirty-Nine, and by the time Scandal lands on Netflix, it will have been four years since the actress was seen in a K-drama series. Son Ye Jin would play the role of Lady Cho.

Ji Chang Wook was last seen on Netflix in the K-drama Welcome to Samdal-ri. He also starred in The Sound of Magic, Lovestruck in the City, and Backstreet Rookie. 2024 and 2025 are already shaping up to be busy years for the actor who will star in K-dramas such as Twelve, Fabricated City, and Gangnam B-Side. Ji Chang Wook would play the role of Jo Won.

What is the production status of Scandal?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The series is still in development at the time of writing, but it has been reported that production will start in March 2025.

When is Scandal coming to Netflix?

Production will begin in March 2025, so we’d assume filming will last several months.

A 2025 release is unlikely, and we expect to see Scandal released in the first half of 2026.

