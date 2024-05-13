Every Netflix BAFTA Film and TV Award In Its History

Established over 75 years ago, BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) has become a major stop on the awards circuit each year for both TV and film.

Between the two award ceremonies, Netflix has picked up 286 nominations across 107 different titles, taking home the top prize 49 times.

Full List of Netflix BAFTA Film Wins and Nominations

Note: Titles with an asterisk represent Netflix Originals, where Netflix was a co-distributor.

As of 2024, 45 Netflix movies and documentaries have been nominated for BAFTAs, with 124 nominations and 23 wins.

2024 – 77th British Academy Film Awards



0 Wins

12 Award Nominations for Six Titles American Symphony (1 nomination) Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (1 nomination) Maestro (7 nominations) Rustin (1 nomination) Society of the Snow (1 nomination) Wham! (1 nomination)



2023 – 76th British Academy Film Awards

8 Wins All Quiet on the Western Front (7 wins, including Best Film and Director) Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (1 win for Animated Film)

22 Award Nominations for Six Films All Quiet on the Western Front (14 nominations) Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (3 nominations) Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (2 nominations)* The Good Nurse (1 nomination) The Swimmers (1 nomination) The Wonder (1 nomination)



2022 – 75th British Academy Film Awards

3 Wins The Power of the Dog (2 wins, including Best Film and Director) The Harder They Fall (1 win for Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer)

22 Nominations for Seven Titles The Power of the Dog (8 nominations) Don’t Look Up (4 nominations) Passing (4 nominations) The Hand of God (2 nominations) The Lost Daughter (2 nominations) The Harder They Fall (1 nomination) The Mitchells vs. the Machines (1 nomination)



2021 – 74th British Academy Film Awards

5 Wins His House (1 win for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2 wins for Costume Design and Makeup & Hair) Mank (1 win for Production Design) My Octopus Teacher (1 win for Documentary)

35 Award Nominations for 16 titles Mank (6 nominations) The Dig (5 nominations) News of the World (4 nominations)* His House (3 nominations) Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (3 nominations) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (3 nominations) The White Tiger (2 nominations) The Forty-Year-Old Version (1 nomination) Pieces of a Woman (1 nomination) Da 5 Bloods (1 nomination) My Octopus Teacher (1 nomination) David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (1 nomination) The Social Dilemma (1 nomination) Hillbilly Elegy (1 nomination) Rebecca (1 nomination) The Midnight Sky (1 nomination)



2020 – 73rd British Academy Film Awards

2 Wins Klaus (1 win for Animated Film) Marriage Story (1 win for Supporting Actress)

24 Award Nominations for Seven Titles The Irishman (10 nominations) Marriage Story (5 nominations) The Two Popes (5 nominations) Klaus (1 nomination) A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (1 nomination)* American Factory (1 nomination) The Great Hack (1 nomination)



2019 – 72nd British Academy Film Awards

4 Wins Roma (4 wins including Best Film, Film Not in English Language, Director and Cinematograph)

8 Nominations for Two Titles Roma (7 nominations) The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (1 nomination)



2017 – 72nd British Academy Film Awards

1 Win and 1 Nomination 13th (1 win for Best Documentary)



Rounding out, let’s take a look at Netflix’s performance at the BAFTAs since 2017 in graph form:

Full List of Netflix BAFTA TV Wins and Nominations

As of 2024, 62 Netflix titles have been nominated for BAFTA TV awards, with 162 nominations and 26 wins.

2024 British Academy Television Awards

7 Wins Black Mirror: Demon 79 (2 wins for Photography & Lighting and Writer) Top Boy (2 wins for Drama Series and Supporting Actress) Class Act (1 win for Best International Series) Squid Game: The Challenge (1 win for Reality Series) The Witcher (1 win for Special, Visual, & Graphic Effects)

36 nominations across 15 titles

2023 British Academy Television Awards

4 Wins DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (1 win for International Programme) Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story (1 win for Original Music Factual) The Tinder Swinderl (1 win for Director Factual) Top Boy (1 win for Director Fiction)

24 nominations across 16 titles

2022 British Academy Television Awards

2 Wins The Witcher (2 wins for Makeup & Hair Design and Special, Visual & Graphic Effects)

15 nominations across 8 titles

2021 British Academy Television Awards

4 Wins Fear City: New York vs the Mafia (1 win for Titles & Graphic Identity) Formula 1: Drive to Survive S2 (1 win for Sound Factual) Sex Education S2 (1 win for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme) The Surgeon’s Cut (1 win for Specialist Factual)

26 nominations across 10 titles

2020 British Academy Television Awards

3 Wins Don’t F*** with Cats (1 win for Editing Factual) Top Boy S1 (1 win for Scripted Casting) When They See Us (1 win for International Programme)

24 Nominations across 8 titles

2018 British Academy Television Awards

4 Wins The Crown S2 (3 wins for Supporting Actress, Photography & Lighting: Fiction and Sound: Fiction) Black Mirror: Metalhead (1 win for Special Visual & Graphic Effects)

16 nominations across two titles

2017 British Academy Television Awards

2 Wins The Crown S1 (2 wins for Costume Design and Special Visual & Graphic Effects)

21 nominations across three titles

