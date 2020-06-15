What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Spanish Thriller ‘Wasp Network’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Spanish Thriller ‘Wasp Network’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

by @JRobinsonWoN on June 15, 2020, 10:16 am EST



Wasp Network – Copyright. RT Features

Arriving on Netflix this Friday is the first Netflix Original film starring Penelope Cruz and the return to Netflix for Narcos fan-favorite Wagner Moura. We have everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Wasp Network is an upcoming Netflix Original Spanish thriller directed and written by Olivier Assayas. The feature is based on the book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War by Fernando Morais, which in turn is based on the story of the infamous Cuban Five.

When is the Netflix release date for Wasp Network?

Wasp Network will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, 19th of June, 2020.

The feature thriller has already debuted when it was presented at the Venice film festival on September 1st, 2019.

Will Wasp Network be available to stream in my region?

As a licensed international film Wasp Network won’t be available to stream globally on Netflix.

Only selected regions will have access to the film. The regions that will definitely be receiving Wasp Network are:

  • USA
  • UK
  • Australia
  • Canada
  • France
  • New Zealand

Regions confirmed to be excluded from the list are:

  • China
  • Eastern Europe
  • Greece
  • Portugal
  • Italy
  • Middle East

According to Variety, Wasp Network will be available exclusively on Netflix for 36 months following its theatrical release.

wasp network netflix edger ramirez poster

Poster for Copyright. RT Features

What is the plot of Wasp Network?

Based on the true story of the Cuban Five, René Gonzalez, a Cuban airplane pilot, flies to Miami, Florida to infiltrate an anti-Castro organization. Leaving his wife and daughter in Havana, where she must face the false accusations of him being a traitor but knowing he is a hero in the eyes of the Cuban government.

Who are the cast members of Wasp Network?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Wasp Network:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Ana Magarita MartinezAna de ArmasBlade Runner | No Time to Die | Knives Out
Rene GonzalezEdgar RamírezThe Last Days of American Crime | Gold | Point Break
Olga SalanuevaPenélope CruzVicky Christina Barcelona | Vanilla Sky | Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Juan Pablo RoqueWagner MouraElite Squad | Narcos | Marighella
Gerardo HernandezGael García BernalMozart in the Jungle | The Motorcycle Diaries | Amores Perros
Jose BasultoLeonardo SbaragliaPain and Glory | The Silence of the Sky | Intacto
Gabriel García MárquezJuan ÁngelLa caponera | Buen Viento Buena Mar | Love in the Time of Cholera
Mack McLartyStephen W. TennerShades of Blue | Power | The Deuce

What is the runtime of Wasp Network?

The Spanish thriller has a total runtime of 123 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Wasp Network has yet to receive a parental rating, but at the very least it will have a PG-13 rating.

wasp network netflix edger ramirez poster 2

Spanish poster for Wasp Network – Copyright. RT Features

When and where did filming take place for Wasp Network?

Filming took place in Cuba, and further filming was carried out on Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, Spain.

Principal photography began on February 18th, 2019, and concluded by May 4th, 2019.

wasp network netflix edger ramirez

Edgar Ramirez as Rene Gonzalez – Copyright. RT Features

What are the early reviews of Wasp Network?

Reviews for Wasp Network have been less than positive, but don’t let that deter you from watching it upon release!

Wasp Network is currently sat at 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, out of 27 reviews by critics.

On IMDb, the feature has a rating of 5.5 out of 10.

Are you excited for the release of Wasp Network on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

