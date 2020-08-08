‘Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy’ Part 2 Coming to Netflix in September 2020

A new season of the Dreamworks animated TV series for Netflix is just around the corner with Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy getting part 2 added to Netflix globally on September 4th, 2020.

Riding Academy is a spin-off of the headline Spirit Riding Free series. Here’s what you can expect if you haven’t dived in yet:

“A new chapter begins for Lucky and her friends as they leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.”

Part 1 of Riding Academy arrived on Netflix just this year on April 3rd, 2020.

We do not know a whole lot of information about Part 2 beyond its release date right now. We’ll update this post once we get official assets via Dreamworks or Netflix.

Netflix is currently home to a huge selection of Spirit Riding Free content. This includes:

Seasons 1-8 of the main series Spirit Riding Free (released between May 2017 and April 2019)

Collections 1-2 of Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas released in 2019

Dreamworks continues their output on Netflix but newer shows are starting to dry up. Some of its final projects with Netflix includes Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous due to begin on Netflix in September 2020.

The studio will soon be wholly focused on output to Hulu before likely working exclusively on Peacock content.

Don’t forget, there’s even more animated Spirit Riding Free event after Netflix wraps the series. Dreamworks is currently planning a feature film for Spirit Riding Free which was set to release in 2021 but who knows if that’s on track given the COVID-19 disruptions.

While you’re waiting, we’d suggest you check out Netflix’s Free Rein as a similar series but also dive into the Spirit Riding Free YouTube channel that houses exclusive content not found on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to more Spirit Riding Free on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.