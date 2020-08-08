‘Galavant’ Seasons 1-2 Leaving Netflix in September 2020

The short-lived ABC series Galavant will soon be departing Netflix with both seasons 1 and 2 set to leave Netflix in September 2020 in the United States.

The show was a critical darling of ABC and ran between 2015 and 2016 with new seasons hitting Netflix each September.

The fantasy series was created by Dan Fogelman and featured Joshua Sasse, Timothy Omundson, and Vinnie Jones. It was a musical comedy about a knight looking for love whilst helping a king get his kingdom back on track.

Now four years after it was added to Netflix, both seasons consisting of 18 episodes total are due to leave on September 7th, 2020.

It’s not the only ABC series set to leave Netflix in September either. The much longer Once Upon a Time is also due to leave in early September 2020 with Disney’s Christopher Robin also set to leave in September too.

Where will Galavant stream after it leaves Netflix?

This is largely still up for debate. Despite the rights being free in most international regions, Galavant doesn’t appear on Disney+ but that is its most appropriate home.

The series is named in the master list of every Disney-owned film and TV shows still missing from the service.

It’s also possible that Galavant could head to Hulu (majority-owned by Disney) or alternatively go the way of Freeform’s The Fosters and get licensed away to someone else.

Wherever it ends up, it may once again spark up demand for a possible revival of the series after ABC unceremoniously canceled the show back in 2016.

Will Galavant leave Netflix in Canada?

Netflix Canada also carries Galavant but the removal date isn’t yet showing for the series.

However, as with most of the ABC library, we do suspect it’ll follow suit leaving around the world especially if it does eventually end up on Disney+.

(h/t to DrewsClues on Twitter for notifying us of the removal!)