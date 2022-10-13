‘SpongeBob’ Sandy Movie Coming to Netflix in 2023

A long-rumored SpongeBob Squarepants movie focusing on Sandy Cheeks will be making its way onto Netflix in 2023, according to a new report.

A new report details some of the upcoming Paramount titles coming up for the end of the year and into 2023.

The report lists Emily in Paris as one of the big projects coming from Paramount exclusively to Netflix, and SpongeBob gets a mention, with the report saying:

“SpongeBob SquarePants is a global phenomenon and is constantly investing in new content across all platforms. Looking ahead to 2023, the content of the 14 seasons will continue to be broadcast on Clan and season 2 of the Kampamento Koral spin-off will premiere: SpongeBob First Adventures and the spin-off of Patrick is the Star on Nickelodeon. And, as if this were not enough, a new feature film of Arenita, one of the most beloved characters in the series, will be released on Netflix in 2023.”

As Nickalive notes, many details surrounding the new title are unknown, including whether Netflix will be carrying the movie globally or just in select territories. The movie could be part of the deal Netflix stuck with Nickelodeon in 2020.

Over the past few years, Netflix has released several Nickelodeon movies exclusively based on established Nick IP. Most recently, they released Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, but other movies included Invader Zim: Enter the FLORPUS, The Loud House Movie, and Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling.

Jeff Sneider at Collider first scooped the movie back in May 2021, although it is still yet to be confirmed by Netflix.

The report also stated that Liza Johnson is directing and that SpongeBob writer Kaz co-wrote the script with Tom J. Stern.

The year before this report, the NYTimes reported that Netflix would also be receiving a Squidward spin-off, but that was debunked shortly afterward.

SpongeBob’s availability on Netflix is fragmented to say the least. Numerous regions are still streaming select seasons of the core show with other regions losing the title just recently in regions like the UK.

Netflix acquired the international rights to The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run midway through the pandemic.

Also, just recently, Netflix released a SpongeBob game to its 30+ strong arsenal of mobile game titles. SpongeBob: Squarepants Get Cooking! was released on iOS and Google Play on September 27th, with the game developed by iLLOGIKA.

Are you looking forward to a Sandy movie coming to Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments.