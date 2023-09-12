How Many Nickelodeon Movies & Shows are on Netflix?

Some of the most popular and best-performing titles on Netflix come from the children’s cable TV network, Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon is owned by Paramount Global, a company with its own streaming service known as Paramount+. As a result, you may wonder why so many Nickelodeon titles are still streaming on Netflix.

Editor’s Note: This article only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other region’s libraries will vary.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Netflix and Paramount have had a positive relationship going back many years. The first major collaboration of the modern streaming era came with the announcement of Pinky Malinky in 2018. It premiered in 2019 as the first-ever NickToon produced for release outside of Nickelodeon.

In 2020, Netflix released a second Netflix-exclusive NickToon, Glitch Techs. Announced in 2016, the initial plans seemed to be a proper Nickelodeon release, but years later, Paramount must have been looking to reach the broader Netflix audience.

On February 5, 2019, Paramount announced plans to release The Loud House Movie on Netflix instead of in theatres. They also revealed plans for a Netflix Original wrap-up film for their popular Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NickToon series. That same year, Nickelodeon sent their highly-anticipated revival films for Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim to Netflix.

Then, in November 2019, Netflix and Nickelodeon capped off the year by agreeing on an output deal that remains active to this day. As part of the deal, the two companies create original animated films and series based on new and existing Nickelodeon franchises. Not long after this, Paramount rebranded CBS All Access as Paramount+.

The biggest news since the time came in January 2022 when the new Nickelodeon sitcom, That Girl Lay Lay, dropped on Netflix shortly after its first season aired on TV. Season 2 is on the way.

The coverage on this deal also suggested it would be a Netflix Original in some countries. It remains unknown whether Paramount+ will be able to stream the series at all. It’s also unknown if That Girl Lay Lay is actually part of the 2019 output deal, but previous press releases on the series mentioned nothing about Netflix.

Why Does Nickelodeon Still License Content To Netflix?

Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, has often mentioned in interviews that Paramount chooses to license content on a non-exclusive basis to Netflix with the hopes of exposing it to a large audience before pulling it back as an exclusive and encouraging people to sign up for Paramount+.

It remains to be seen with Paramount’s newfound focus on Paramount+ that they announced at Investor Day 2022 whether or not they’ll stop licensing so much to Netflix, but for now, they have a fairly large library and we’re here to lay it all out.

Nickelodeon Series Streaming on Netflix

In April 2022: Perhaps to promote the new Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder series on Paramount+, Netflix is now streaming the first 3 seasons of the original series.

In June 2022, Netflix added a slew of Nickelodeon live-action classics.

Updated: September 12, 2023

Title Seasons Available Date Added All That Seasons 2-3 June 21, 2022 Abby Hatcher Seasons 1-2 July 1, 2020 (Season 1); April 1, 2022 (Season 2) Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) Season 1 October 1, 2021 (Leaving October 1st, 2023) Avatar: The Last Airbender Books 1-3 (Complete) May 15, 2020 Bella & the Bulldogs Seasons 1-2 (Complete) November 1, 2019 (Season 1); November 1, 2021 (Season 2) Bureau of Magical Things Seasons 1-2 (Complete) July 1, 2021 (Season 1); June 8, 2022 (Season 2) Danger Force Season 1A September 14, 2022 Fairly OddParents Seasons 1-3 April 15, 2022 Glitch Techs (Netflix Original) Seasons 1-2 (Complete) February 21, 2020 (Season 1), August 17, 2020 (Season 2) Henry Danger Seasons 4-5 April 2, 2023 House of Anubis Season 1 (Complete) March 31, 2023 iCarly Seasons 3-5 April 2, 2023 Kenan and Kel Seasons 1-2 June 21, 2022 Legend of Korra Books 1-4 (Complete) August 14, 2020 Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide Seasons 1-2 June 21, 2022 Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn Seasons 1-4 (Complete) April 12, 2021 Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original) Seasons 1-3 (Complete) January 1, 2019 (Season 1), April 22, 2019 (Season 2), July 17, 2019 (Season 3) Rainbow Rangers Seasons 1-2 July 1, 2021 (Season 1); January 1, 2022 (Season 2) Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Seasons 1-2 May 31, 2022 Rugrats Seasons 1-2 May 1, 2023 Sam & Cat Seasons 1 (Complete) November 1, 2019 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) Season 1 May 31, 2022 (Season 1); March 31, 2023 (Season 2) That Girl Lay Lay Seasons 1-2A January 21, 2022 (Season 1); February 23, 2023 (Season 2A) The Thundermans Seasons 1-2 November 1, 2021 Victorious Seasons 1-2 November 1, 2019 Zoey 101 Seasons 1-2 June 21, 2022

Nickelodeon Series That Have Left Netflix

Title Seasons Available Date Left Big Time Rush Seasons 1-4 (Complete) March 25, 2023 The Haunted Hathaways Seasons 1-2 (Complete) January 1, 2023

Nickelodeon Movies

Most of these are made-for-TV films, but Nickelodeon does produce theatrical releases, including Good Burger. With so many added on November 1, 2019, it seems likely they’ll all be leaving on November 1, 2022, or 2023.

Title Date Added 100 Things to Do Before High School November 1, 2019 Big Time Movie November 1, 2019 A Fairly Odd Summer November 1, 2019 Invader Zim: Enter the FLORPUS (Netflix Original) August 16, 2019 Jinxed November 1, 2019 Legends of the Hidden Temple November 1, 2019 Liar Liar Vampire November 1, 2019 The Loud House Movie (Netflix Original) August 20, 2021 Massively Mixed Up Middle School Mystery November 1, 2019 Mr Lemoncello Library November 1, 2019 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix Original) August 5, 2022 Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Original) August 9, 2019

What’s your favorite Nickelodeon title on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.