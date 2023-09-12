How Many Nickelodeon Movies & Shows are on Netflix?

Some of the most popular and best-performing titles on Netflix come from the children’s cable TV network, Nickelodeon. Nickelodeon is owned by Paramount Global, a company with its own streaming service known as Paramount+. As a result, you may wonder why so many Nickelodeon titles are still streaming on Netflix.
Editor’s Note: This article only applies to Netflix in the United States. Other region’s libraries will vary.
Netflix and Paramount have had a positive relationship going back many years. The first major collaboration of the modern streaming era came with the announcement of Pinky Malinky in 2018. It premiered in 2019 as the first-ever NickToon produced for release outside of Nickelodeon.
In 2020, Netflix released a second Netflix-exclusive NickToon, Glitch Techs. Announced in 2016, the initial plans seemed to be a proper Nickelodeon release, but years later, Paramount must have been looking to reach the broader Netflix audience.
On February 5, 2019, Paramount announced plans to release The Loud House Movie on Netflix instead of in theatres. They also revealed plans for a Netflix Original wrap-up film for their popular Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles NickToon series. That same year, Nickelodeon sent their highly-anticipated revival films for Rocko’s Modern Life and Invader Zim to Netflix.
Then, in November 2019, Netflix and Nickelodeon capped off the year by agreeing on an output deal that remains active to this day. As part of the deal, the two companies create original animated films and series based on new and existing Nickelodeon franchises. Not long after this, Paramount rebranded CBS All Access as Paramount+.
The biggest news since the time came in January 2022 when the new Nickelodeon sitcom, That Girl Lay Lay, dropped on Netflix shortly after its first season aired on TV. Season 2 is on the way.
The coverage on this deal also suggested it would be a Netflix Original in some countries. It remains unknown whether Paramount+ will be able to stream the series at all. It’s also unknown if That Girl Lay Lay is actually part of the 2019 output deal, but previous press releases on the series mentioned nothing about Netflix.
Why Does Nickelodeon Still License Content To Netflix?
Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, has often mentioned in interviews that Paramount chooses to license content on a non-exclusive basis to Netflix with the hopes of exposing it to a large audience before pulling it back as an exclusive and encouraging people to sign up for Paramount+.
It remains to be seen with Paramount’s newfound focus on Paramount+ that they announced at Investor Day 2022 whether or not they’ll stop licensing so much to Netflix, but for now, they have a fairly large library and we’re here to lay it all out.
Nickelodeon Series Streaming on Netflix
In April 2022: Perhaps to promote the new Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder series on Paramount+, Netflix is now streaming the first 3 seasons of the original series.
In June 2022, Netflix added a slew of Nickelodeon live-action classics.
Updated: September 12, 2023
|Title
|Seasons Available
|Date Added
|All That
|Seasons 2-3
|June 21, 2022
|Abby Hatcher
|Seasons 1-2
|July 1, 2020 (Season 1); April 1, 2022 (Season 2)
|Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019)
|Season 1
|October 1, 2021 (Leaving October 1st, 2023)
|Avatar: The Last Airbender
|Books 1-3 (Complete)
|May 15, 2020
|Bella & the Bulldogs
|Seasons 1-2 (Complete)
|November 1, 2019 (Season 1); November 1, 2021 (Season 2)
|Bureau of Magical Things
|Seasons 1-2 (Complete)
|July 1, 2021 (Season 1); June 8, 2022 (Season 2)
|Danger Force
|Season 1A
|September 14, 2022
|Fairly OddParents
|Seasons 1-3
|April 15, 2022
|Glitch Techs (Netflix Original)
|Seasons 1-2 (Complete)
|February 21, 2020 (Season 1), August 17, 2020 (Season 2)
|Henry Danger
|Seasons 4-5
|April 2, 2023
|House of Anubis
|Season 1 (Complete)
|March 31, 2023
|iCarly
|Seasons 3-5
|April 2, 2023
|Kenan and Kel
|Seasons 1-2
|June 21, 2022
|Legend of Korra
|Books 1-4 (Complete)
|August 14, 2020
|Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide
|Seasons 1-2
|June 21, 2022
|Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn
|Seasons 1-4 (Complete)
|April 12, 2021
|Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
|Seasons 1-3 (Complete)
|January 1, 2019 (Season 1), April 22, 2019 (Season 2), July 17, 2019 (Season 3)
|Rainbow Rangers
|Seasons 1-2
|July 1, 2021 (Season 1); January 1, 2022 (Season 2)
|Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
|Seasons 1-2
|May 31, 2022
|Rugrats
|Seasons 1-2
|May 1, 2023
|Sam & Cat
|Seasons 1 (Complete)
|November 1, 2019
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012)
|Season 1
|May 31, 2022 (Season 1); March 31, 2023 (Season 2)
|That Girl Lay Lay
|Seasons 1-2A
|January 21, 2022 (Season 1); February 23, 2023 (Season 2A)
|The Thundermans
|Seasons 1-2
|November 1, 2021
|Victorious
|Seasons 1-2
|November 1, 2019
|Zoey 101
|Seasons 1-2
|June 21, 2022
Nickelodeon Series That Have Left Netflix
|Title
|Seasons Available
|Date Left
|
Big Time Rush
|Seasons 1-4 (Complete)
|March 25, 2023
|
The Haunted Hathaways
|Seasons 1-2 (Complete)
|January 1, 2023
Nickelodeon Movies
Most of these are made-for-TV films, but Nickelodeon does produce theatrical releases, including Good Burger. With so many added on November 1, 2019, it seems likely they’ll all be leaving on November 1, 2022, or 2023.
|Title
|Date Added
|100 Things to Do Before High School
|November 1, 2019
|Big Time Movie
|November 1, 2019
|A Fairly Odd Summer
|November 1, 2019
|Invader Zim: Enter the FLORPUS (Netflix Original)
|August 16, 2019
|Jinxed
|November 1, 2019
|Legends of the Hidden Temple
|November 1, 2019
|Liar Liar Vampire
|November 1, 2019
|The Loud House Movie (Netflix Original)
|August 20, 2021
|Massively Mixed Up Middle School Mystery
|November 1, 2019
|Mr Lemoncello Library
|November 1, 2019
|Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (Netflix Original)
|August 5, 2022
|Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling (Netflix Original)
|
August 9, 2019
