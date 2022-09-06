‘PAW Patrol’ and ‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Leaving Netflix in September 2022

Two juggernauts in the children’s entertainment space will soon be making their departures from Netflix in international regions. PAW Patrol and Spongebob Squarepants are both set to leave Netflix in October 2022.

Both shows and all of the seasons available on Netflix are currently scheduled to leave Netflix on September 30th, 2022.

Season availability of PAW Patrol varies but most regions have access to 3 seasons of the show. Locations like the United Kingdom has access to season 1, season 5, and season 6 while locations like France have seasons 3-5.

Spongebob Squarepants also only has a few seasons streaming on each respective Netflix region with most only carrying seasons 4, 8 and 9.

PAW Patrol, in particular, has been a staple in the Netflix top 10s for kids in most regions worldwide. In the United Kingdom, the show has featured in the kid’s top 10s for 310 days and that’s still growing.

The show even outperforms CoComelon on Netflix’s top 10s outside the US.

Netflix Canada, which has access to seasons 1 through 8, won’t be losing PAW Patrol on September 30th at the time of publishing. It’ll also lose the single season of Spongebob Squarepants on September 1st.

Now it should be noted at this point, that this removal date could simply signify that Netflix is currently set to lose the series. This could change given contracts can be renewed.

Where will these shows stream next?

Should these titles take their leave, Paramount+ is the natural home of these shows, given Paramount Global owns Nickelodeon and, therefore, owns the rights to these shows.

That’s also where these two shows are streaming in all regions where they’re not available on Netflix.

These removals do not pertain to Netflix US because they don’t stream on the service there despite a massive library of Nickelodeon titles featuring on the library.

The news comes as Netflix Canada is due to lose a huge collection of Nickelodeon content and select regions of Netflix will also be losing Pablo, Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High, Noddy Toyland Detective, and even the Netflix Original series Veggietales: In The House in the coming weeks.

Will you miss PAW Patrol and Spongebob Squarepants when they leave Netflix internationally in October 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.