Sports Docuseries ‘Break Point’ and ‘Full Swing’ Renewed by Netflix

After the incredible success of Formula 1’s Drive to Survive, Netflix expanded its exciting library of incredible sports docuseries with the tennis and golf series Break Point and Full Swing. Fans will be delighted to learn that both docuseries have been renewed for second seasons by Netflix.

Break Point and Full Swing and produced by Box to Box Films, the same studio behind Netflix’s Formula 1 docuseries Drive to Survive.

With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to a select group of athletes of the ATP and WTA tours, we were given major insight into the struggle and dedication it takes for tennis players to travel the globe, competing in the sport’s most illustrious competitions, and what it takes to win.

Break Point also gave players such as Nick Kyrgios, one of the sport’s most infamous players, time to tell his side of the story, and offered a unique look into his life and what drives him to be one of tennis’ most elite players.

Part two of Break Point is due to be released in June 2023.

Full Swing also gave Netflix and Box to Box films access to Golf’s most elite players, with exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage of the PGA Tour. Players such as Rory McIlroy, Jordan Speith, Justin Thomas, Dustin Fowler, and many more took part.

Is the renewal of Break Point and Full Swing surprising?

If Break Point and Full Swing were Netflix Original dramas we can confirm with almost 100% certainty that they would have been canceled. This is backed up by Netflix’s own weekly data.

Both shows struggled to make any significant impact on the top ten lists around the world.

Break Point spent no time in the global top ten list, which means we have no viewing data to report on. Meanwhile, Full Swing spent one week in the global top ten list, peaking at 7th with 17,110,000 Million Hours viewed.

Despite a lack of engagement from subscribers, Break Point and Full Swing are fantastic sports-docuseries. Netflix’s decision to continue to invest in more seasons is a huge positive as it will only enrich its library of great sports documentaries.

When will Break Point and Full Swing season 2 be on Netflix?

With both seasons officially renewed, over the next several months of 2023 the talented teams at Box to Box films will be following the respective athletes and competitions of Full Swing and Break Point, chronicling all of the exciting drama, controversies, and highs and lows of elite sporting competition.

This means we won’t see Break Point season 2 or Full Swing season 2 on Netflix until early 2024 at the minimum.

For now, we will be waiting for most of the year until Netflix announces an official release date for the second seasons of both shows.

