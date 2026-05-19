‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ Season 3 Sets June 2026 Release

The incredible woman of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad will return for a third season on Netflix on June 16, 2026, as they attempt to cheer their team to victory in the 2025-2026 NFL season.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is a Netflix Original sports documentary series directed by Greg Whiteley. It is produced by One Potato Productions, with executive producers Greg Whiteley and Adam Leibowitz, Andrew Fried and Dane Lillegard of Boardwalk Pictures, and Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans of Campfire Studios.

The third season will have 7 episodes, each will have an approximate runtime of 55 minutes.

An official synopsis for the third season has been released by Netflix:

“From Emmy Award–winning director Greg Whiteley, the fan-favorite series returns for Season 3 and the stakes have never been higher. This season follows the 2025–26 squad from high-pressure auditions and training camp all the way through the NFL season, continuing to offer candid, behind-the-scenes access to one of sports’ most iconic teams. With thirty veterans returning to auditions, only six coveted spots remain for hopeful newcomers, raising the bar for talent. As the DCC’s global profile grows, the women at the center of it must handle a new level of attention. With incredible opportunities—the first DCC tour, marquee appearances, and growing social media platforms—comes heightened scrutiny and demand for perfection. Against the backdrop of stadium performances and viral moments, the team leans on each other to navigate the spotlight and define their DCC legacies.”

How has the series performed so far?

Both seasons of the series have performed modestly. However, the second season has lagged behind the first. Netflix will be hoping for an improved performance for the third season.

Netflix Hours Watched Comparison - AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1 and AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2 (6-week analysis) Cumulative hours watched over 6 weeks for 2 Netflix titles: AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1, AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2. Combined total: 110,100,000 hours. Netflix cumulative hours watched ranking for AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1 and AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2 over 6 weeks. Title Cumulative Hours (6 weeks) Rank AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1 67,600,000 1 AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2 42,500,000 2

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1 and AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2 (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1, AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2. Combined final total: 16,300,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1 and AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2 over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 1 0 2,300,000 6,000,000 8,300,000 10,200,000 — — 10,200,000 AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders - Season 2 0 3,300,000 6,100,000 — — — — 6,100,000

Will the series return for a fourth season?

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew the series for a fourth season, but renewal will largely depend on the third season’s performance. The series seems popular amongst Football fans, and the Dallas Cowboys will be hoping for a much-improved performance in the 2026 season as they attempt to reach the playoffs and the Super Bowl.

If the Cowboys were to have a strong season, it would be a shame not to see the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders help galvanize them to victory.

Are you looking forward to watching the third season of America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!