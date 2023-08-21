Every Sports Documentary Still to Come to Netflix in 2023

Netflix has already had an exceptionally busy 2023 introducing brand-new sports documentaries to its subscribers with Originals such as Break Point, Full Swing, and Quarterback. There’s still more to come as we preview all the sports documentaries arriving on Netflix in 2023.

Here are all of the remaining sports documentaries still to come to Netflix in 2023.

Heart of Invictus (2023)

Director: Orlando von Einsiedel

Sport: Parasports | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: August 30th, 2023

Since leaving their royal duties and moving to America, Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, inked a huge deal with Netflix. The very first title coming to Netflix from the deal is an in-depth look into the Invictus Games, the Paralympics equivalent for injured former members of the armed forces, which Harry served as a founder in 2014.

The 2022 Invictus Games are taking place in the Netherlands and will be the first games attended by the couple since quitting the royal family. A documentary crew will be covering this year’s games, and will also be following Harry and Meghan throughout the event.

Untitled Women’s World Cup Docuseries

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Fall 2023

Prior to the start of the tournament, it was already announced that a docuseries was coming to Netflix about the exploits of the US National Women’s Team at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The four-time world champions failed to impress and were knocked out in the round of 16 by eventual third-place finishers Sweden. So while the team’s time at the tournament was shortlived and unsuccessful, it creates a brand new narrative for the documentary to focus on.

The all-access sports series will allow audiences to intimately follow the US Women’s National Team’s players and coaches and reveal an inside look at the most decorated team in soccer history. Viewers will get a first-hand look at the pressure, the euphoria, the joy, and the hardships that these world-class athletes experience as they strive to capture their third World Cup title in a row. Issues ranging from racial diversity, LGBTQ+ rights, equal pay, family, and motherhood are all brought to light as the narrative unfolds.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 3) N

Episodes: 21 | Seasons: 3

Sport: Football | Runtime: 50 minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2023 TBA

One of the first sports docs that Netflix released, Sunderland ‘Til I Die not only focused on the football on the pitch but the impact it has on the Sunderland community. The third and final season will document the North East club’s return to the EFL Championship.

Untitled David Beckham Documentary

Director: TBA

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Late 2023

One of the most polarising and iconic figures of modern football, there aren’t many people in the world who have never heard of the name David Beckham.

From over the past 40 years, a detailed look into the life of one of the world’s most iconic sports icons will be told through a series of personal archived footage, and interviews with friends, family, and fellow peers.

Untitled FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Docuseries

Episodes: TBA

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Thanks to some truly iconic moments and performances in the tournament, the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar was arguably one of the best tournaments we’ve seen for the beautiful game. From truly inspiring underdog performances to spine-tingling moments, the World Cup captivated billions worldwide as Lionel Messi finally won with his beloved Argentina, the cherry on top of his already emphatic career. Fans will get to experience the World Cup from a new perspective with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from all 32 teams that competed in the competition.

Canceled Projects

Untitled Vince McMahon Docuseries – Project Canceled

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Sports Entertainment / Pro Wrestling | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Cancelled

Living up to his reputation as one of the most controversial figures in Wrestling, a recent scandal has reportedly led Netflix to cancel the Vince McMahon docuseries, despite the fact it was almost finished.

Living up to his reputation as one of the most controversial figures in Wrestling, a recent scandal has reportedly led Netflix to cancel the Vince McMahon docuseries, despite the fact it was almost finished.