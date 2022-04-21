Bill Skarsgård Netflix Series ‘Clark’: Everything We Know So Far

A brand new exciting crime biopic, based on the life of the infamous Swedish gangster Clark Oloffson, is on the way to Netflix. Filming for the six-part series came to an end in June 2021, and now we’ll see the biopic on Netflix in May 2022. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Clark, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Clark is an upcoming Swedish Netflix Original biopic crime-drama series directed by Jonas Åkerlund and is based on the life and career of infamous Swedish gangster Clark Oloffson from his autobiography Vafan var det som hände. Oloffson is the man credited for the rise in the phrase “Stockholm Syndrome.”

Director Jonas Åkerlund had the following to say about Clark Oloffson and complimented Bill Skarsgård as the perfect person to portray the infamous Swedish criminal;

Clark is the story about the most politically incorrect man, who lived the most politically incorrect life. These are the kinds of stories I always look for. It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, real and surreal biography to put a face to the name Stockholm Syndrome, but it isn’t just about the Norrmalmstorg Robbery. It’s about his whole life and what made him who he is, the truth and lies of his incredible career. Bill Skarsgård is the perfect match for this and he will bring the Stockholm Syndrome to the role. And Netflix is the perfect platform, they are not just the biggest streaming service, they also have the boldness to tell this incredible story.

When is the Clark Netflix release date?

We were correct in our prediction that Clark would be coming to Netflix in Spring 2022. With the release of the trailer, it has been confirmed that Clark arrives on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.

What is the production status of Clark?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 14/12/2021)

Thanks to the information listed on IMDb Pro we know that filming took place between March 31st, 2021, and June 12th, 2021.

Filming took place in three countries across various locations in Lithuania, Croatia, and Sweden.

The series has been produced by the Scandinavian Content Group.

What is the plot of Clark?

The synopsis of Clark has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

Based on the truth and lies of Clark Olofsson’s autobiography, the Swedish language series will feature Clark’s early years until the present day. The notorious gangster started his criminal career in the 1960s and became one of the most controversial personalities in contemporary Swedish history. Convicted of several counts of drug trafficking, attempted murder, assault, theft, and dozens of bank robberies, he has spent more than half his life behind bars and has left behind a trail of trauma, heartbreak, disappointment, and general devastation. In the 1970s Clark gave rise to the idea of “The Stockholm Syndrome” during a failed bank robbery in Stockholm and has ever since kept his position as a celebrity criminal fooling all of Sweden to fall in love with him. Just like he desired.

Who are the cast members of Clark?

The biggest name attached to Clark is IT actor Bill Skarsgård, who will portray the lead role of Clark Olofsson. Skarsgård reportedly dropped out of the Viking action-adventure movie The Northmen in order to take part in the series.

Skarsgård had the following to say about Clark Oloffson:

Clark Olofsson is, for good and bad, one of Sweden’s most colorful and fascinating individuals. I accept this challenge with delight mingled with terror and think that with Jonas and Netflix in the back, we can tell a groundbreaking story with a pace and madness we may not have seen on TV before. Clark’s life and history is so incredible and screwed that it would even make Scorsese blush.

Vikings actress Alicia Agneson has an unnamed role in the series and joins fellow Swedish actors Vilhelm Blomgren of Midsommar and Malin Levanon of Drifters.

Below is the full confirmed cast list of Clark:

Role Cast Member Clark Olofsson Bill Skarsgård TBA Alicia Agneson Tommy Lindström Vilhelm Blomgren Ingela Agnes Lindström Bolmgren Liz Malin Levanon TBA Wilson Gonzalez Maria’s Collegue Vikte Simukauskiene Karjalainen Gediminas Vilaniskis

What is the episode count?

Clark will be a six-part series, which means it will only consist of six episodes. Runtimes are still unconfirmed, however, we’d expect to see each episode have a runtime between 40 and 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Clark on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!