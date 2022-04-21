‘Russian Doll’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

It’s hard to believe it’s been three years since the first season of Russian Doll debuted on Netflix. However, it took no time at all for the second season of Russian Doll to remind everyone why the series is so great. Now that season 2 is over and done with, we can now begin to question will Netflix be renewing Russian Doll for a third season?

Russian Doll is an Emmy-Award nominated dark-comedy series created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. The series first arrived on Netflix in February 2019 and was an immediate hit with subscribers and critics alike.

Later that year Russian Doll was nominated for a total of thirteen Emmy Awards, winning a total of three;

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Notably, the multiple episodes were nominated for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series, and actress and co-creator Natasha Lyonne was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series.

Russian Doll Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 20/04/2022)

At the time of publishing this article, Russian Doll hasn’t been renewed for a third season. However, if we take into consideration that the show has only just returned to Netflix after a three-year absence, the streaming service can easily be forgiven for not already making a commitment to more seasons.

We’re yet to learn what the popularity of Russian Doll’s second season is as we await the updates for Netflix’s top ten lists. Within the next few weeks, we’ll have a better understanding of how well Russian Doll season 2 is doing on Netflix.

Will Netflix renew Russian Doll?

Without giving away spoilers, it’s hard to say if Russian Doll will be renewed for a second season. This is because the writers have done a great job in wrapping up Nadia’s story in season 2, and haven’t written themselves into a corner that would require a third season.

If the second season of Russian Doll proves to be as popular as season one, then there’s no reason why Netflix won’t look to renew the show for a third season. However, renewal could depend on creators Amy Poehler, Leslye Headland, and Natasha Lyonne and whether or not they wish to pursue a third season.

What to expect from the third season of Russian Doll?

*Spoilers for Season 2 of Russian Doll*

The first season of Russian Doll saw Nadia and Alan trapped in a near-endless loop of pain, death, and misery, but together they were able to save each other.

The second season allowed Nadia and Alan to explore the past, and experience it through the eyes of their respective mothers. And in Nadia’s case, also her grandmother. While trying her best to change the past to better her family’s future, the universe was cruel and any changes Nadia tried to make only solidified everything that was supposed to happen. Nadia almost destroyed space and time when she brought her newborn self to the future, but the death of Ruth and Alan’s intervention helped her come to terms with the history of her family and the death of her friend.

The natural course for the third season of Russian Doll is to explore the future. From several days to weeks, months, and years, between Nadia and Alan, they could keep screwing things up for their future and must work tirelessly to stop any potential disasters from happening. However, given the fickle and extremely fragile nature of time, whatever changes they attempt to make will constantly come back to bite them on the backside.

Which cast members would return for Russian Doll season 3?

We’d fully expect to see Natasha Lyonne, and Charlie Barnett, return to reprise their roles of Nadia and Alan.

As for the supporting cast, we’d expect to see the following cast members return to reprise their roles;

Greta Lee – Maxine

Brendan Sexton III – Horse

Rebecca Henderson – Lizzy

Ritesh Rajan – Ferran

When could the third season of Russian Doll be on Netflix?

There was a 38-month wait for the second season of Russian Doll. This means if a third season followed suit, then subscribers will have to wait until June 2025 before we see the time-traveling drama return.

It must be noted that between the release of season 1 and season 2 was a global pandemic that ground productions all around the world to a screeching halt.

Until Netflix confirms the renewal of Russian Doll and production dates are confirmed, any reported release dates are purely speculation.

Would you like to see a third season of Russian Doll on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!