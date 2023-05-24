‘Carry-On’ Taron Egerton Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Carry-On, produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and starring Kingsman’s Taron Egerton, is one of Netflix’s most hotly anticipated upcoming movies. Here’s everything we know about Carry-On so far.

The movie will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed projects such as The Shallows, Unknown, Jungle Cruise, and Black Adam, both starring Dwayne Johnson.

TJ Fixman penned the screenplay’s first draft, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Fixman is also currently attached to Netflix’s Past Midnight.

First announced in July 2022, Carry-On is one of the projects in the pipeline produced by Amblin Partners as part of their overall deal with Netflix. Amblin Partners is headed up by Steven Spielberg and said deal was struck back in June 2021.

Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Brian Williams will exec produce via Dylan Clark Productions, as well Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Carry-On:

What’s the plot of Carry-On?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Carry-On:

The thriller centers on Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

Who is cast in Carry-On?

Netflix’s Carry-On will star Taron Egerton as its lead, Ethan Kopek.

Egerton’s most recent projects include The Kingsman, Rocketman, and Black Bird. Deadline’s sources say he was the only actor to read and meet on the project; he and Collet-Serra instantly hit it off and a deal to sign on quickly followed.

Since Egerton’s casting, two rounds of additional casting have been announced by Netflix, with one batch on September 26th and the other on October 17th, 2022.

Let’s break down the full cast list, then!

Sofia Carson (Purple Hearts) Pictured:top left

(Purple Hearts) Pictured:top left Danielle Deadwyler (The Harder They Fall, the upcoming Till) Pictured: top middle

(The Harder They Fall, the upcoming Till) Pictured: top middle Logan Marshall-Green (Lou, Redeeming Love) Pictured:top right

(Lou, Redeeming Love) Pictured:top right Dean Norris (Breaking Bad, Claws) Pictured: Middle left

(Breaking Bad, Claws) Pictured: Middle left Sinqua Walls (White Men Can’t Jump, Nanny) Pictured: Middle

(White Men Can’t Jump, Nanny) Pictured: Middle Tonatiuh (Angelyne, Promised Land ) Pictured: Middle right

(Angelyne, Promised Land ) Pictured: Middle right J oe Williamson (Black Bird , Ford v Ferrari) Pictured: Bottom left

Gil Perez-Abraham (The Batman, Our Son) Pictured: Bottom middle

(The Batman, Our Son) Pictured: Bottom middle Curtiss Cook ( West Side Story, The Devil You Know )

Josh Brener ( Silicon Valley, All My Life )

Theo Rossi (True Story)

(True Story) Joseph Williamson (Cast)

(Cast) Logan Macrae as Detective Elario



What’s the production status of Carry-On?

Netflix’s Carry-On was initially set to begin filming in the US on September 26, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Cleveland, Ohio. Production was tentatively set to wrap on December 16, 2022, according to Production Weekly issue 1309.

However, it wasn’t until October 18th that social posts began surfacing that production had started. Taron Egerton posted on October 18th, “First day of school!”

Thanks to the excellent Instagram account Carry On updates on Instagram, they managed to find numerous pictures from the set and from various actors throughout the production. Here are a few of the best snaps:

Writer, T. J. Fixman, provided an update via Instagram on November 16th, 2022 saying:

“Today I talked to a character I invented, stood by the gate of an airline I made up, and witnessed a crime I planned in my head almost ten years ago. Today I walked through my imagination, and it was pretty cool.”

Production continued throughout the New Year, with Gentilly Messenger reporting that filming occurred in New Orleans in early January 2023.

What’s the Netflix release date for Carry-On?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Carry-On as of yet, but the movie did receive a nod when Netflix unveiled its upcoming slate of action movies and series in May 2023.

We’re expecting a late 2023 release or, more likely, a release sometime in 2024.

Once again, if you want even more behind-the-scenes pictures and info, there’s an excellent Instagram account called carry_onupdates collating all available information.

Are you looking forward to watching Carry-On on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.