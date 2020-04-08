Netflix Superhero Drama ‘Past Midnight’ to be Produced by the Russo Brothers

Despite leading Marvel into the end of the Infinity Saga, the Russo Brothers aren’t quite done with superheroes just yet. An Original film to look forward to in the near future is Past Midnight, Netflix’s latest superhero venture. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming project.

Past Midnight is an upcoming Netflix Original superhero film produced by the Russo Brothers.

When is the Netflix release date for Past Midnight?

Unfortunately, we’re a long way off from seeing a release date for Past Midnight on Netflix.

The film is still in the early stages of development, but we’d expect to see Past Midnight drop on Netflix sometime in 2021 or early 2022.

What is the plot of Past Midnight?

The synopsis for Past Midnight is as follows:

Former superhero Midnight is serving a 65-year prison sentence for vigilantism but is released from prison early when he is asked to help the police combat his old arch-nemesis, who has seemingly returned from the dead.

Who are the cast members of Past Midnight?

The cast of Past Midnight has yet to be determined, but we do have information on the roles, and which actors have been approached to take on the project.

Frank / Midnight

Potential Cast Member: Arnold Schwarzenegger

Required: Lead Male (Age 30 – 70)

Frank Midnight is a vigilante who nearly twenty years ago, strove to clean up the streets of New York City. Due to the actions of some dirty cops in the NYPD, Frank was captured and sent to prison. Years later, he is released by the police and tasked with helping them apprehend a new threat that’s tied to an old foe.

Scott Mercer

Potential Cast Member: Chris Pine

Required: Lead Male (Age 30-49)

A handsome NYPD Detective of the Special Crimes Division, Scott is charged with overseeing Northcutt and ensuring he doesn’t get into trouble. Scott joins forces with Northcutt to handle terrorist threats that don’t exactly follow police protocol.

Rose Northcutt

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Supporting Female (Age: 50-59)

The dedicated wife of Frank, Rose supported her husband during his time is a vigilante in 2000. Though she still loves Frank, Rose has moved on and found a new husband. Frank’s release from prison gets Rose into trouble when she is taken hostage during the Red Tuesday terrorist plot, to lure Frank into a trap. Rose risks her own life to help Frank save the lives of many innocent people.

Chloe Wolff / Mercy

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Supporting Female (Age 30-39)

Frank’s former crime-fighting partner, Chloe Wolff, went by the name of Mercy before going underground after Frank’s arrest. Mercy desires nothing more than to live her life as a vigilante and to be loved by the city. In the end, Mercy betrays everything vigilantes stand for when she stabs Frank in the back.

Captain Everett Gardner

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Black Male (Age 50-59)

Leader of the NYPD 19th precinct, Captain Gardner was sympathetic to Frank’s vigilantism, but ultimately, he was one of the cops to capture him. Captain Gardner is the one that oversees Frank’s release from prison, in the hope that the former vigilante will help them combat Frank’s old foe, Nyx.

You’ll be the first ones to know when new roles for Past Midnight are announced as we continue to update the above when we learn more.

What is the production status of Past Midnight?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 08/04/2020)

At the time of writing, Past Midnight is still in the early stages of development.

With a full cast yet to be determined, not to mention the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic, at the earliest filming could begin in the Summer of 2020.

Official filming dates and locations have yet to be confirmed.

How many projects do the Russo Brothers have ongoing at Netflix?

Officially, this will be the third project on Netflix with the involvement of least one of the Russo Brothers.

The first, of which was announced in 2019, is the Russo’s will be working as executive producers on an animated series based on the popular card game, Magic: The Gathering.

The second project, Extraction, saw Joe as a writer for the film and acting as an executive producer alongside his brother Anthony. Extraction is due to be released on Netflix on April 24th, 2020.

Are you looking forward to the release of Past Midnight? Let us know in the comments below!