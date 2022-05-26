‘That ’90s Show’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Red and Kitty Forman are back for an exciting new continuation of That 70s Show exclusively on Netflix. A new 30-minute comedy series from Carsey-Werner is currently filming in Los Angeles, California. We’ve got an updated everything you need to know about the Netflix comedy.

Ordered back in October 2021, the new show rewinds our clocks back to the mid-90s where all the kids from That 70s Show have now grown up and moved out of Wisconsin.

The new series is set in 1995 and sees the daughter of Eric and Donna visiting her grandparents for the summer. She quickly makes friends (more on who these friends are below) with new kids living in Point Place, WI.

Bonnie and Terry Turner, the co-creators of the original series will be returning as showrunners. Their daughter Lindsey Turner will also be involved in the writing process as well as Gregg Mettler who was also involved with the original show.

Who will be starring in That 90s Show on Netflix?

Who will return from That 70s Show?

Announced alongside when the show was first announced was the return of Kurtwood Smith who will return to reprise his role as Reginald “Red” Forman and Debra Jo Rupp returning play Kitty Forman.

Those two will both feature throughout the entire series.

In April 2022, we got confirmation that numerous other returning faces would be back.

As predicted Laura Prepon and Topher Grace are back for appearances which makes sense given its their daughter the series predominantly focuses around.

Elsewhere, we’ll see the return of Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

In late May 2022, it was confirmed that Tommy Chong would be returning for the new series too. He played Leo in 65 episodes of the original show. This was revealed on the YouTube show, The Dark Mark Show where he told them:

“They gave me a call and I did my part…They never gave me any instructions, so I don’t know if I’m supposed to be talking about it or not. I really don’t give a s— to tell you the truth. I’ve got a big mouth. That’s what I’m known for…I’m back as Leo.”

New Faces on Netflix’s That 90s Show

Let’s run through the new characters that we revealed in early February and the cast members confirmed to play them several days later.

Jay played by Mace Coronel – Pictured top left – Described as a true romantic, Jay is an aspiring film director and constantly carries around his camera. Coronel recently appeared in Netflix’s Colin in Black & White as Jake.

– Pictured top left – Described as a true romantic, Jay is an aspiring film director and constantly carries around his camera. Coronel recently appeared in Netflix’s Colin in Black & White as Jake. Leia Forman played by Callie Haverda – Pictured top middle – Daughter of Eric (Topher Grace’s character from That 70s Show) and Donna (Laura Prepon’s character from That 70s Show) and described as book smart and coltish. Haverda is most known for The Lost Husband.

– Pictured top middle – Daughter of Eric (Topher Grace’s character from That 70s Show) and Donna (Laura Prepon’s character from That 70s Show) and described as book smart and coltish. Haverda is most known for The Lost Husband. Gwen played by Ashley Aufderheide – Pictured top right – Described as a petite and edgy powerhouse who dresses with pink hair and ripped jeans. Aufderheide is best known for 2017’s Going in Style.

– Pictured top right – Described as a petite and edgy powerhouse who dresses with pink hair and ripped jeans. Aufderheide is best known for 2017’s Going in Style. Ozzie played by Reyn Doi – Pictured bottom left – Gwen’s best friend who is gay and not afraid to show it. Also described as incredibly honest. Doi recently featured in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

– Pictured bottom left – Gwen’s best friend who is gay and not afraid to show it. Also described as incredibly honest. Doi recently featured in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. Nate played by Maxwell Acee Donovan – Pictured bottom middle – Gwen’s older brother and described as a corn-fed Midwestern and drives around in a beat-up old Dodge minivan.

– Pictured bottom middle – Gwen’s older brother and described as a corn-fed Midwestern and drives around in a beat-up old Dodge minivan. Nikki (previously named Nisha) played by Samantha Morelos – pictured bottom right – This female character comes from a family of overachievers and while she’s intelligent and always volunteers she’s also got a rebellious nature. She’s also dating Nate.

Will other cast members from That 70s Show turn up? It’s possible but as we’ve talked about before comments made by Valderrama and Kutcher suggest it’s unlikely we’ll see them return.

Where is That 90s Show in production?

According to production listings seen by What’s on Netflix, the show was due to begin filming in early 2022.

Thanks to Variety Insight, we can confirm that filming for That 90s Show is due to take place between February 7th and June 24th, 2022 (it was originally scheduled to end on April 30th, 2022.)

The series is being filmed in Los Angeles, California at Netflix’s headquarters at Sunset Bronson Studios.

You can actually apply to be in the audience of That 90’s Show via On Camera Audiences with tapings on the following dates: February 11th, March 4th, March 11th, March 18th.

Given there’s a studio audience, that all but confirms that That 90’s Show will have a laugh track.

Will That 70s Show return to Netflix?

One of the questions you may have going forward is whether or not Netflix will reacquire the rights to the original series, That 70s Show.

For those unaware, Netflix carried the global streaming rights for That 70s Show for a number of years before Netflix lost the rights back in September 2020.

Over a year later, the show has still yet to find a new streaming home but given the connection to That 90s Show, we could see Netflix relicense it. Given Netflix’s newfound relationship with Carsey-Werner we hope to see more collaborations on revivals or new projects but perhaps too see their older library licensed to Netflix. Hits from their back library include titles like Grounded for Life, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Rosanne, and A Different World.

Are you looking forward to That 90s Show coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.