‘That 90s Show’ Canceled at Netflix; Won’t Return for Season 3 / Part 4

As we sadly predicted just a few weeks ago, That 90s Show has ended after its second season (or third part). Show star Kurtwood Smith confirmed on social media that the show has ended for the moment.

To recap, Netflix brought back to life That 70s Show with a reboot. Many familiar faces from the popular sitcom returned, and a new cast also took center stage. The first season did remarkably well when it launched in January 2023 and was promptly given a super-sized season renewal. That super-sized season was split into two parts, with the second part being given an earlier release date when it became clear that all momentum had left the series.

As we covered in late September, the show would be very lucky to be getting a season 3 / part 4 renewal, given that viewership had tanked between seasons 1 and 2. By our count, viewing hours had dropped by a whopping 83% and external tools also suggested that viewing had tanked.

Writing on Instagram late on October 3rd, Kurtwood Smith, who plays Red in both That 70s Show and That 90s Show, stated that the show wouldn’t be returning for a third season (or a part 4) but would be shopped around. He wrote:

“I know you have been asking me when season 3 is coming, but I have tough news…Netflix will not be renewing. I just want to take a minute to say THANK YOU to all of the fans everywhere who supported and watched the show. You have come up to me in random parts of the world when I’m traveling and reached out to me through social media and just been so wonderful. I’ve loved every minute of getting to bring Grandpa Red to life for you all. I’ve said it before but it’s worth mentioning again…this show had so much heart behind it and the most wonderful cast, writers, directors, producers and crew an actor could hope to work with. Thanks for letting Red and Kitty, their grandkid, all their grandkids friends and neighbors, the original cast members of That 70’s Show and all of our wonderful guest cast members entertain you for two seasons. To steal Red Forman’s words…we aren’t going to be dumbasses…we will shop the show, because good grandparents would try hard to get these kids graduated from high school.”

There is precedent for a Netflix Original comedy title being revived elsewhere. One Day at a Time is perhaps the most similar to That 90s Show, which was revived, albeit its time away from Netflix was as short as its time on Netflix.

Comedy series on Netflix seems to attract less viewership, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that a show will be canceled. The Vince Staples Show only clocked 4.9M views for the entire first half of 2024 but was given a renewal nod. Another comedy series likely to be canceled soon will be Girls5Eva, which did even less with its third season, with only the equivalent of 1.3M views for the entire first half of 2024.

Netflix holds the indefinite rights to That 90s Show (meaning it will remain on Netflix for as long as it operates). The original show was bizarrely licensed solely to Peacock, where it remains at the time of publishing. With a reboot for A Different World in the works, Netflix remains in business with Carsey-Werner with additional plans to license the original show too.

Are you disappointed That 90s Show has been canceled? Let us know in the comments.