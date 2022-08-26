‘That 70s Show’ Returns to Streaming But Not At Netflix

That 70s Show departed Netflix globally in September 2020 and now after two years after its removal, it looks to have found a new streaming home and it’s not Netflix. That’s despite Netflix being the home of That 90s Show coming exclusively to streamer later in 2022. Here’s what we know.

Suggestions that That 70s Show would be leaving Netflix came in late 2019 with the SVOD (streaming video on demand) rights up for renewal. That eventually came to fruition, with the entire series leaving Netflix globally in September 2020.

The show was popular on Netflix but dramatically dived in popularity after it departed from Netflix. Nielsen reported that in 2020 the series was ranked as the third most-watched sitcom on Netflix.

What’s different with That 70s Shows compared to other removals like The Office or Friends is that the title owner, Carsey-Werner, doesn’t have a streaming platform it needs to buff up.

Peacock will be the home of That ’70s Show from September 2022

Exactly two years following its removal, we’ve received word that Peacock will be the streaming home starting on September 1st, 2022. All eight seasons will arrive on the platform.

What we don’t know is whether or not the series will be exclusive to Peacock or if other streamers will have access. Netflix just recently announced their September 2022 schedule and it was notably absent.

This is arguably a baffling decision on behalf of Carsey-Werner, Netflix, and even NBC Universal. It’s likely, however, money likely was the deciding factor at the end of the day.

Netflix has a vested interest in the property given they’ve now got That ’90s Show coming to the service. The show is intrinsically connected to That ’70s Show with the cast from the original returning.

There’s no news on a release date for That ’90s Show as of the time of republishing although it’s expected in late 2022.

We don’t have word of if the series will be heading to NBC Universal’s footprint outside the US (such as Now in the United Kingdom).

Do you miss That 70s Show on Netflix? Would you have liked to see them pick up the streaming rights again, and are there any other shows from Carsey-Werner you’d like to see on the service? Let us know in the comments.