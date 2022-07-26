‘The Brothers Sun’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So Far

Coming out of Brad Fulchuk’s overall deal for Netflix is an all-new action family drama series The Brothers Sun. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about the new series headlined by Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien.

First announced in February 2022, the new TV series prides itself on being a “Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show”. 8 episodes were ordered upfront.

Brad Falchuk serves as the project’s creator, executive producer, and showrunner. Falchuk is perhaps best known for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy on various projects including American Crime Story and American Horror Story. For Netflix, the creator for Netflix worked on seasons 1-2 of The Politician (not expected to return for season 3). Falchuk works exclusively with Netflix under an overall deal struck in March 2019.

Also serving as a creator on the project is Bryan Wu which marks his first major project since the 2018 short The Getaway.

What’s The Brothers Sun on Netflix about?

The series is described as a dark action-comedy about two estranged Taiwanese brothers. One of them is a college student in Los Angeles and the other a Triad gangster in Taipei.

Bruce Sun, is a meek college student whose only concern is hiding his dreams of being the next improv comedy star from his mother. His estranged older brother, Charles Sun was raised by their crime boss father to be a ruthless killer and puts his duty to his family above all else. However, when their father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles has to go to Los Angeles to protect his mother and give Bruce a crash course in the family business.

Who will be in the cast of Netflix’s The Brothers Sun?

Justin Chien will play the lead role of Charles Sun. He’s best known for Pool Boy and Two Sides: Unfaithful.

Michelle Yeoh will play Mama Sun. Yeoh is coming hot off her excellent performance in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once and will also appear in The Witcher: Blood Origin later in 2022.

Rounding out the cast includes:

Highdee Kuan (Netflix’s You) will play Alexis

Sam Song Li (Better Call Saul) as Bruce Sun

Joon Lee as TK

Madison Hu (Bizaardvark) as Grace

Alice Hewkin (Netflix’s Emily in Paris)

Maite Garcia (Kenan) as Professor Edner

Jenny Yang (Last Man Standing) as Xing

Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Blood Boots

Rodney To (Parks and Recreation) as Mark

When is The Brothers Sun in production at Netflix?

Filming begins on the series on June 15th, 2022 and is scheduled to run for around 3 months with the currently scheduled wrap date expected to be on September 23rd, 2022.

According to production listings, the series will be shot predominantly in two locations: Taipei City in Taiwan and Los Angeles, California, United States.

The Brothers Sun isn’t the only Asian-American-driven show coming to Netflix either. Beef from A24 is also on the way to Netflix, with Steven Yeun headlining that production.

When will The Brothers Sun be on Netflix?

No release window has been set just yet.

Most outlets seem to think that the show won’t be available until at least some point in 2023.

