‘3 Body Problem’ Reveals New Netflix March 2024 Release Date

A new first look for the new series from the Game of Thrones creators debuted at Netflix’s Geeked Week alongside a slightly delayed release date. The new series will arrive on Netflix globally two months later than initially announced.

This is one of many announcements Netflix has made during Geeked Week 2023, with other titles debuting new clips, release dates and info on the Friday livestream, including The Witcher, The Brothers Sun, and Code 8: Part II.

So what did Netflix reveal for the 3 Body Problem?

First up was a brand new clip that begins to give us an idea of how the world will be established in the new series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. In the latest teaser, we get a quick montage like the teaser trailer we already have, plus an extended scene with John Bradley, who will be playing Jack Rooney in the new series.

There, we can see him playing with what appears to be a VR headset (but without a f***ing charging port) that allows him to delve into a different world.

As a quick reminder, here’s the logline for the new series courtesy of Netflix:

“A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

The most crucial new reveal is that 3 Body Problem will no longer be released on Netflix in January 2024. If you remember, Netflix confirmed the January 2024 date at Netflix TUDUM live in Brazil earlier this year. A few weeks later, we got word that Netflix was aiming for a January 1, 2024, release date for the title. That date is now occupied (although likely to be filled out further) by Fool Me Once and our report is now out-of-date!

The January 2024 window has been removed from Netflix’s Media Center in recent weeks, and Netflix declined to comment when we asked about the change.

We know why there was a shuffle now because the show was delayed to March 2024. The new Netflix release date for 3 Body Problem season 1 is March 21st, 2024.

A new poster for the series was also revealed as part of the event, featuring the new release date burned into the retina.

Are you looking forward to watching 3 Body Problem on Netflix in March 2024? Let us know in the comments below.