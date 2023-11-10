‘The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep’ Anime Sets Late 2024 Release, Debuts First Teaser

Netflix today announced the upcoming release of the next animated film in the Witcher franchise – The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, set to release globally in late 2024. Renowned Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender) is responsible for animation. Doug Cockle, known for voicing Geralt of Rivia in CD Projekt Red’s games, is reprising his role as the titular witcher.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which has been somewhat of an open secret for a while now, is written by Witcher writers Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, with Kang Hei Chul returning as director after the success of his work on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Here’s the announcement video that was aired at Geeked Week:

First teaser for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is here

Here is the first teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which was unveiled during Geeked Week 2023:

What’s the plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

The plot of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will adapt author Andrzej Sapkowski’s short story A Little Sacrifice. The first season of The Witcher adapted the majority of the short stories from Sapkowski’s two collections, but left a few out. A Grain of Truth was featured in the first episode of Season 2, and now Sirens of the Deep will adapt A Little Sacrifice, still leaving a few of short stories unadapted.

A Little Sacrifice is Andrzej Sapkowski’s dark twist on The Little Mermaid. It tells the tale of star-crossed trans-species lovers: a mermaid named Sh’eenaz and a human prince named Agloval. Agloval is the proud and arrogant prince of the seaside region of Bremervoord who is hopelessly in love with the mermaid, Sh’eenaz. The story opens with Geralt having been hired by Agloval to act as a translator since he can speak the Elder Language. Agloval wants Geralt to convince Sh’eenaz to trade her fin for a pair of human legs, abandon her life in the sea, and live with him on land. However Sh’eenaz refuses, and instead insists that it’s Agloval who should instead come live with her, despite the fact that he can’t breathe underwater.

Here is the official logline of Sirens of the Deep from Netflix:

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster hunter, is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends — old and new — to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into all-out war.

Who’s among the voice cast of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of the Witcher video games, is returning to voice Geralt of Rivia in Sirens of the Deep. Cockle commented in a press release:

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of the Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again, but this time in the upcoming animated feature The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. It’s been an honour to work with Studio Mir and Netflix on this new animated film and I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede!”

Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra are returning from the live action The Witcher series to voice Jaskier and Yennefer, respectively with Christina Wren joining the cast to voice Essi Daven.

What’s the release date for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep?

Netflix has confirmed during Geeked Week 2023 that The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be released in late 2024.