‘The Buckingham Murders’ Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan Sets Netflix Global Streaming Debut

Netflix has confirmed that it’s releasing the recently theatrically released movie The Buckingham Murders, headlined by Kareena Kapoor Khan (who also produces). The film follows a British-Indian detective assigned to a case of a murdered child in the UK. It’s set to arrive on Netflix in most global regions, including the United Kingdom and the United States, beginning on November 7th, 2024.

Now, we traditionally don’t cover streaming debuts of Indian movies (our very own Kathy does a fantastic job summarizing those and other additions every single month for us) as there are often a lot of them. Still, given that this title features a more Anglo-bent (for lack of a better phrase), we’re making an exception. Indeed, although an Indian movie at its heart, it’s primarily set in the United Kingdom and has 80% of its dialogue in English.

The movie, directed by Hansal Mehta, just had its cinema release in select theaters in mid-September 2024, and a Netflix release has been on the cards since its initial debut at the BFI Film Festival in late 2023.

The cast naturally features a mix of well-known Indian talent and British talent, too. On the Indian side, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the biggest pull, best known for roles in 3 Idiots, Bodyguard, and Singham Returns. Welsh actor Keith Allen also stars alongside Ranveer Brar, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Sarah-Jane Dias.

The film currently sits at 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a mixture of reviews from India and abroad. The Times of India were ultimately fans saying, “This may not be an edge-of-your-seat, hard-hitting crime thriller as you expect it to be, but its understanding and expression of grief, isolation, and repressed anger is noteworthy. Also, you won’t be able to guess the killer till the end.” The Hollywood Reporter wasn’t so keen but stated that Kareena Kapoor Khan rescued the “shaky crime thriller.”

This is one of at least four SVOD movie debuts Netflix has in store in the United States for November 2024. As we’ve reported elsewhere, Elliot Page’s Close to You, Widow Clicquot, starring Haley Bennett and Tom Sturridge, and Rob Peace will all make their debuts in November. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout the penultimate month of the year, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

