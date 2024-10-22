‘Rob Peace’ Starring Jay Will and Mary J. Blige Sets Streaming Debut on Netflix

What’s on Netflix can reveal that Netflix is set to become the streaming home for the 2024 movie based on Jeff Hobbs’s biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace. The movie will hit Netflix in the United States, where it will be its SVOD debut, beginning on November 11th.

Directed, written, and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, the movie is coming to Netflix just a few months after its recent limited theatrical release, which took place in mid-August and hit digital a month later. Republic Pictures is behind the movie’s distribution, although Paramount also were involved. The film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of this year to very positive reviews (more on those in a second), although the movie didn’t quite make the impact as some had hoped, which translated into a relatively poor box office take.

The plot revolves around a young man called Rob Peace, who is a Yale graduate who puts his bright future at risk to help his father by dealing drugs in the hopes of getting his father out of jail.

Jay Will, best known for It Doesn’t Matter, headlines the cast as Rob Peace, with others starring, including Mary J. Blige, Camila Cabello, Curt Morlaye, Caleb Eberhardt, Mare Winningham, Gbenga Akinnagbe, and Michael Kelly,

Listed as certified fresh on RottenTomatoes, the movie did scoop up a bunch of positive reviews following its Sundance debut. Praising Ejiofor’s direction, Variety said he “makes noticeable improvements as a filmmaker through a real-life story that, while often unfocused, features piercing moments of dramatic and political engagement.” For Roger Ebert, Matt Seitz referred to it as “A kind of movie that doesn’t get made too often anymore,” adding it’s “been made in the spirit of Black New Wave films of the 1980s and ’90.”

Audience scores are equally strong, with it carrying a 94% on RottenTomatoes and 6.3/10 on IMDb.

This is one of several movies that Netflix has in store for you throughout November 2024, when it will be making its streaming debut. Of course, Netflix has an assortment of new Netflix Original movies on the way, but it will also serve as the streaming home for Elliot Page’s Close to You and Widow Clicquot. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout November 2024 in the US, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

