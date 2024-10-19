‘Widow Clicquot’ Sets Netflix Streaming Release Date for the US

Netflix has scheduled another SVOD debut for November 2024 in addition to its array of new Netflix Original movies. The R-rated period drama movie Widow Clicquot will debut on Netflix but only in the United States beginning November 16th, 2024.

The Sandman fans will know who the film’s co-lead is: Tom Sturridge, best known for playing Dream in Netflix’s The Sandman, which is due to return for its second season in 2025. He stars alongside Haley Bennett, Sam Riley, and Anson Boon, with Thomas Napper directing. The plot revolves a widow hoping to preserve her husband’s vineyard despite societal and financial pressures making it a hard task to follow through on.

Grossing $2.1 million at the box office, the film was only recently released in theaters in mid-July 2024. That came after the film first premiered at TIFF in late 2023.

Netflix in the United States will be receiving the Vertical-released movie for the first time in November. Although it has been available on VOD for a while now but this marks the first time the film has been available on a subscription streaming service. Netflix has worked with Vertical Releasing on many different streaming premieres in the past, including most recently, A Sacrifice, Cold Copy, and The Bricklayer.

Should you watch Widow Clicquot when it drops on Netflix?

From its initial premiere to its theatrical release, the movie has been widely well-received, with the film even having the coveted Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.

Deborah Ross for The Spectator summarizes the majority of the reviews nicely, saying there’s a lot here to like despite the movie having some flaws. She wrote back in August, “It is a solid, if muddled, biopic of someone who was entirely fascinating, founded a great champagne empire, became one of the richest women of her day, and whom, I’m guessing, you know nothing about.”

MovieWeb called the movie an “empowering true story,” while Variety said Widow Clicquot is “efficient, and occasionally even elegant.”

User reviews are equally positive, with 50+ ratings on RT giving the movie an 84% score. On IMDb, the viewing score sits at 6.3, albeit only with 1.6K ratings at the time of publishing.

Will you be checking out Widow Clicquot when it drops next month? Let us know down below. For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout November 2024, we’re still compiling the month’s new additions in that post.