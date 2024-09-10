What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2024

It’s time for a super early look ahead at all the new releases scheduled to hit Netflix in the United States (and globally in the case of Netflix Originals) throughout the year’s penultimate month.

Please note: This list is a work in progress and will be updated continuously in the coming months and throughout November 2024.

Want to start looking at what’s coming up in 2025? We’ve begun prepping our big list of everything we know coming up throughout the year here.

Expected to be Released on Netflix in November 2024

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024) – Sony First Window Release – Zachary Levi headlines this summer family movie based on the kid’s novel.

November 2024 Release Date TBD

A Man on the Inside (Season 1) Netflix Original – Crime comedy about an elderly man hired by an IP to go undercover at a nursing home.

Zombieverse (Season 2) Netflix Original –

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 1st

Barbie Mysteries (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new exclusive animated Barbie series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 6th

Meet Me Next Christmas (2024) Netflix Original – Christmas rom-com starring Christina Milian.

Pedro Páramo (2024) Netflix Original – The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo features in this new fantasy horror from Mexico about a man visiting what’s dubbed as the town of death.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 7th

Born for the Spotlight (Season 1) Netflix Original – Taiwanese drama about the friendship of two actresses navigating the cutthroat world of show business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 8th

Umjolo: The Gone Girl (2024) Netflix Original – South African romantic film about a couple who’s relationship begins to crumble when one finds out about the other’s infidelity.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 13th

EMILIA PÉREZ (2024) Netflix Original – One of Netflix’s biggest Oscar contenders for this year, starring Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Édgar Ramírez. In present-day Mexico, lawyer Rita receives an unexpected offer to help a feared cartel boss retire from his business and disappear forever by becoming the woman he’s always dreamed of being.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 14th

Beyond Goodbye (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese drama series starring Kasumi Arimura and Kentaro Sakaguchi.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 15th

Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second batch of three episodes that conclude The Karate Kid’s sequel series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 18th

Wonderoos (Season 2) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 20th

The Merry Gentlemen (2024) Netflix Original – Christmas rom-com musical starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 22nd

Joy (2024) Netflix Original – Starring Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie, this British biopic covers the development of the world’s first “test tube” baby.

Spellbound (2024) Netflix Original – The first of a multi-movie deal between Netflix and Skydance Animation (the studio led by former Pixar head John Lasseter). It is about a young girl on a quest to save her parents, who have been magically turned into monsters. Featuring the voices of Rachel Zegler and John Lithgow.

– Swedish crime drama that retells the true story of one of the biggest heists in history. The Piano Lesson (2024) Netflix Original – An adaptation of the stage play by August Wilson following the lives of the Charles family dealing with their family legacy when deciding the fate of a piano. Starring Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, and Danielle Deadwyler.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 27th

Chef’s Table (Volume 7) Netflix Original – Four new episodes of the culinary docu-series.

– Four new episodes of the culinary docu-series. Our Little Secret (2024) Netflix Original – Lindsay Lohan is back for another Christmas movie with this entry seeing the actress play Avery, who is over her boyfriend’s house for the holidays but she didn’t count on her ex being there.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 28th

The Madness (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Colman Domingo headlines this new TV thriller from creator Stephan Belber.

What’s Coming to Netflix on November 29th

Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) Netflix Original – New regional spin-off for the reality dating series.

– New regional spin-off for the reality dating series. Senna (Limited Series) Netflix Original – The definitive drama series detailing the life and career of Formula 1 driver: Ayrton Senna.

