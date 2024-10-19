Elliot Page Movie ‘Close To You’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut Date

Netflix has lined up Elliot Page’s first movie in six years, Close To You, for release in the United States beginning on November 15th, 2024, when it will make its streaming video on-demand debut.

First debuting at the Toronto Film Festival in late 2023, the movie recently got its turn in cinemas over the summer in select countries beginning August 16th. Now, just three months later and after a VOD rollout, Netflix will be getting the movie but only in the United States for the moment.

Page has close ties to Netflix, given that he just recently wrapped up with the fourth and final installment of The Umbrella Academy. In this movie, he plays Sam, who is now heading back home for a family reunion as a trans man to mixed results. Of course, it’s a personal story and a passion project for Page, given that he himself transitioned four years ago in 2020. Hillary Baack, Peter Outerbridge, and Wendy Crewson are also stars in the R-rated title.

Critics have been largely positive about the movie since its initial premiere, with RoberEbert’s Marya Gates saying the movie “serves as Page the Movie Star’s reintroduction to audiences, showing he is a singular talent as ever. I can’t wait to see what he does next.” Ty Burr was more critical saying, “The problem is a script that feels largely improvised (despite Page and director Dominic Savage receiving a writing credit), resulting in far too many scenes that play out as a series of awkward banalities.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the movie has received mixed reviews from audiences since its premiere earlier this year. Of course, this shouldn’t come as a massive surprise, given the controversial nature of Page’s transition in certain online circles. Of course, you’ll be able to make up your own mind next month.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix throughout November 2024 in the United States, we’re tracking all the new planned arrivals here. As we also just reported, Netflix has also confirmed it’ll be the streaming debut home for Widow Clicquot, starring Haley Bennett and Tom Sturridge.

