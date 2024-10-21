‘The Children’s Train’ Heartfelt Italian Tearjerker Coming to Netflix in December 2024

There won’t be a dry eye in the house with Netflix’s upcoming Italian family drama film, The Children’s Train. The film centers on Amerigo, a young Neopolitan boy who is part of a government initiative to leave his poverty-stricken mother and move in with a wealthy woman in northern Italy. Coming to Netflix in December 2024, here’s everything we know about The Children’s Train on Netflix.

The Children’s Train is an upcoming Netflix Original Italian historical drama film co-written and directed by Cristina Comencini. Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, and Camille Dugay co-wrote the film with Comencini. The film is an adaptation of Viola Ardone’s novel of the same name.

The film is produced by Italian television production Palomar, with Carlo Degli Esposti and Nicolsa Serra as producers.

When is The Children’s Train coming to Netflix?

With the release of the official trailer, we now have confirmation that The Children’s Train will be released on Netflix on December 4th, 2024.

The film premiered at the Rome Film Festival on October 20th, 2024.

What is the plot of The Children’s Train?

In post-World War 2 Italy, many families struggled with poverty and were unable to provide a decent life for their children. So, in response, the Italian government provided “trains of happiness” where impoverished families could send their children to live with wealthier families. In Naples, Antonietta makes the heartbreaking decision to send her seven-year-old son, Amerigo, to stay up North for the Winter and live with the young woman, Derna.

Who are the cast members of The Children’s Train?

Barbara Ronchi plays Derna. The actress has starred in only one Netflix Original, the Italian fantasy thriller Luna Nera. She is known for films such as Sweet Dreams, Settembre, and Familia.

Serena Rossi plays Antonietta. This will be Rossi’s first Netflix Original. She previously starred in Italian films Love and Bullets, Sadness Has a Light Sleep, and Io sono Mia. Rossi is also well known for her career as a singer and television personality.

Christian Cervone plays the young Amerigo, and Stefano Accorsi plays the older Amerigo. Accorsi will be making his Netflix debut in The Children’s Train. He previously starred in the Sky drama My Love and in Italian dramas in 1992, 1993, and 1994 as Leonardo Notte.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Giorgia Arena as Rosa Benvenuti

Francesco Di Leva

Antonia Truppo

Beatrice Schiros

Monica Nappo

Nunzia Schiano

Dora Romano

Ivan Zerbinati

Lucio Morano

Jacopo Pagano Guerrieri

Domenico Rea

Sophia Cecere

What is the runtime?

The film’s runtime has been confirmed at 106 minutes.

When and where was The Children’s Train filmed?

Filming occurred in Naples, Campania, Italy, between September 25th, 203, and February 24th, 2024.

Will you be watching The Children’s Train on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!